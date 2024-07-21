Brittney Griner Reacts to Team USA's Loss to Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's WNBA All-Star Team

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, and Team WNBA outperformed Brittney Griner of Phoenix Mercury and Team USA in the 2024 WNBA All-Star game by 117-109 on Saturday night.

While Griner scored 10 points in 14 minutes off-bench along with seven rebounds, a memorable performance was given by Clark and Reese.

Brittney Griner reflects on Team USA's All-Star loss and looks ahead to Paris Olympics

Clark managed to break the WNBA rookie record in the All-Star game by scoring a game-high ten assists. Meanwhile, Reese made history by achieving the first-ever All-Star double-double as a rookie.

Postgame, Griner addressed Team USA's loss at the All-Star game in an interview.

She reflected on the defeat, maintaining a positive outlook by saying, "It would have been better with a win, but setbacks like these occurred previously as well, and we still ended up with gold. Hence, I am only focusing on the positives."

This summer, Team USA is scheduled to compete in their first official 2024 Paris Olympics game on July 29, facing Japan. Before this, they will play an exhibition match against Germany in London on July 23.

Brittney Griner embraces motherhood amidst new challenges

Recently, basketball star Brittney Griner and wife Cherelle celebrated the arrival of their first child, a son named Bash. Griner excitedly announced the news of their healthy baby boy, born on July 8 during a CBS sports interview.

Griner couldn't contain her happiness while talking about her newfound motherhood, saying that everything she thought mattered before paled in comparison to the moment she met her son.

Her delight follows a difficult time in her life when she was held in Russia for nearly 10 months due to a minor medical marijuana possession. She has penned down her ordeal in the Russian jail in her latest memoir titled "Coming Home."

As she basks in the joy of motherhood, Griner is also prepping for the 2024 Paris Olympics, representing the USA in basketball. The joy is mixed with a little sadness as she will have to leave her newborn son behind during the games. Still, she remains committed to her sport and family.

With already two Olympic gold medals to her name, Brittney Griner steps into her newest role - juggling motherhood and her thriving athletic career.

