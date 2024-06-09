Brittney Griner Slams Caitlin Clark Fans With One Word After Olympic Snub

The WNBA has a lot to look into. At the top, Caitlin Clark has hit numbers. From fouls and controversy with Angel Reese to not being on the Olympic team this year, the legend has gone through a lot. While fans were trying to get out of this shock, another news has made waves. Brittney Griner, a famous basketball player, made things more interesting with just one word in response to a fan's comment. Caitlin Clark, a new player for the Indiana Fever team, is seen as one of the brightest talents in the WNBA.

But despite this, she didn't make it onto the Olympic team, which got a lot of people talking. People on social media platforms were debating why she wasn't chosen, and then Brittney Griner's simple response added more fuel to the fire. Here's what she added.

Brittny Griner's words to Caitlin Clark's olympic snub

Despite being in her rookie WNBA season, Clark's amazing performances and burgeoning reputation as a game-changer in women's basketball had many clamoring for her inclusion. However, as the final roster was aired, Clark found herself on the sidelines. Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner's words on a recent social media post made headlines.

On ESPN's post revealing the 2024 Team USA, fans voiced their discontent over Clark's absence. One fan's remark, "No Caitlin? Ain't gotta worry about me watching," caught Griner's attention. To which she added, "Bye."

According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve mentioned the reason for not having Clark in the roaster. Though the athlete has done a great job in a short period, having experienced guards like Diana Taurasi for international heats and challenges will help the team in various ways. Though the exact cause remains elusive, it's evident that Clark's Olympic aspirations for this year have been dashed. You might wonder, if not Clark, who all made it to the roaster?

U.S. women's national team roster

Set to begin on June 27th, 2024, supporters are excited to watch their athletes make it to the Paris Olympics roster and confirm their seats. The U.S. women's basketball committee, responsible for selecting the Olympic roster, includes notable figures like South Carolina coach and former U.S. coach Dawn Staley, LSU assistant Seimone Augustus, Old Dominion coach Delisha Milton-Jones, Connecticut Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti, and WNBA head of league operations Bethany Donaphin.

The team is expected to feature some of the biggest names in women's basketball: Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas, Brittney Griner, A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Diana Taurasi, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, and Sabrina Ionescu. Are you excited to watch the athletes live?

