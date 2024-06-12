Who is Cherelle Griner? All about Brittney Griner’s Wife Expecting Their First Child and Their Relationship Timeline

As an esteemed American professional basketball figure, Brittney Griner boasts an impressive WNBA career. The Phoenix Mercury selected her as their first pick in the 2013 WNBA draft, and she made a name for herself when she dunked twice in a single game during her professional debut in May 2013.

This feat marked her as the inaugural WNBA player to achieve such a record. In her rookie season, she garnered the Defensive Player of the Year award and contributed significantly to the Mercury's WNBA title victory in 2014.

Apart from her sterling WNBA career, Brittney Griner also finds joy in her personal life, being happily married to her long-term partner, Cherelle Griner. This article will delve deeper into the life of Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner.

Who is Brittney Griner’s Wife, Cherelle Griner?

Brittney Griner's partner, Cherelle Griner, is a teacher who crossed paths with Brittney during their time as Baylor University students in Texas. They started their love affair in 2016, after Brittney's split from her former spouse, Glory Johnson.

In December 2022, Cherelle indispensably contributed to Brittney's liberation from Russian detaining authorities, where Brittney was held for almost a year. Cherelle consistently stood by Brittney all through her confinement period, Brittney, in return, appreciates her for carrying her through the most strenuous phase of her life.

The pair solemnized their union in 2019 and excitedly awaited the arrival of their debut offspring, due in July 2024.

Cherelle Griner’s Height

Cherelle Griner, who is married to WNBA Brittney Griner, is over 5 '7 " (170 cm) in height.

How did Brittney Griner meet her wife?

The meeting between Brittney Griner and her spouse, Cherelle Griner, took place at Baylor University in Texas while they both studied there from 2009 to 2013.

Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner’s Relationship Timeline

200-2013

During their college years between 2009 and 2013 at Baylor University in Texas, Brittney and Cherelle crossed paths for the first time. The two didn't embark on a romantic journey until much later, but for Brittney, it was a case of love at first sight.

August 2, 2018

Brittney knelt down to propose to Cherelle. Alongside a post on Instagram that she later deleted, the basketball star expressed, "I hold the moment you said YES dearly, as well as the first time we confessed our love for each other."

Describing Cherelle as her friend, lover, and life partner, Brittney praised her for not abandoning her even when she doubted herself. In her words, Cherelle was the solid support and zeal that she needed to march on. She concluded by expressing her love for Cherelle.

June 18, 2019

Approximately a year after Brittney's proposal, she and Cherelle became one in matrimony. Afterward, the couple often showered praises on each other on their anniversary celebrations through posts on social media.

July 1, 2021

Besides expressing gratitude to her followers for the affectionate birthday wishes, Cherelle gave a specific shout-out to Brittney. She appreciated her for organizing exciting activities that were a break from stress for her birthday.

She acknowledged her love for Brittney in her comments on Instagram, stating that despite the pressures of work and school, she found the celebration uplifting and fulfilling.

March 5, 2022

On February 17, Brittney Griner found herself stopped at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport en route to join her team. A customs dog detected drugs in her carry-on, leading officers to discover vape cartridges filled with cannabis oil.

Consequently, Russian authorities arrested Brittney for smuggling "narcotic drugs" into their country, where marijuana is illegal.

It wasn't until March 5th that Brittney's arrest became public knowledge in the U.S. On that day, Cherelle released a statement via Instagram. She expressed gratitude toward those who reached out about her "wife's safe return from Russia."

"Writing this message is one of the hardest things I've had to do, knowing how deeply I love my wife. I’m aware BG has earned much love over the years and people are worried and want more information. I kindly ask for your respect for our privacy as we strive to get my wife back safely," she ended her note.

May 25, 2022

Cherelle publicly implored help from President Joe Biden as her wife remained detained in a Russian prison. She spoke to Angela Rye of ESPN about her desperation for government intervention to secure Brittney's release.

"Our president has the power to secure her release, and I'm baffled as to why he hasn't utilized it urgently," she said. "We're counting on him to use his authority to resolve this matter."

Since the news of Brittney's detainment, Cherelle mentioned receiving support from the Phoenix Mercury and engaging in conversations with Antony Blinken (U.S. secretary of state), Adam Silver (NBA commissioner), and Cathy Engelbert (WNBA commissioner). Despite the support, she still harbors grave worries for Brittney's wellbeing.

September 18, 2022

Cherelle had a meeting with President Biden in the Oval Office, where they discussed her wife from prison. After the meeting, she posted a photo of her visit on Instagram, expressing her appreciation for the President's support in the caption.

"President Biden and his Administration's efforts in my wife's release are appreciated enormously," Cherelle expressed in her post. "The opportunity to converse with the President about Brittney, just as we know and love her, felt like such an honor to me.

Her absence for these strenuous seven months has been felt deeply, till every minute. I eagerly await her return home."

December 8, 2022

In a one-for-one prisoner exchange with global arms dealer Viktor Bout, Brittney was freed from Russian detention. Cherelle asserted at a White House press briefing after learning of her wife's release that her "family feels complete" again, now that the WNBA star is no longer in Russian custody.

"In the past nine months, I have weathered one of the darkest times of my life, alongside all of you. So, I stand here today, overwhelmed by a deluge of emotions, but foremost, I feel a profound sense of gratitude for President Biden and his entire team," she conveyed at the meeting hosted by Biden.

May 1, 2023

Brittney and Cherelle had an exciting encounter at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, where they had the opportunity to pose for a photo with President Joe Biden and his wife, Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King a video on Instagram capturing Brittney and Cherelle's emotional responses after meeting the iconic pair. "Just met President Biden - incredible," enthused Brittney in front of the lens, admitting, "It got emotional. Both of us. More so for me, though."

In his address, the President acknowledged the pair as well, stating, "Tonight we have Brittney Griner here with her spouse Cherelle, a change from the previous year." He then spoke about the strong efforts everyone had made advocating for their release.

July 2, 2023

Brittney expressed her deep feelings for Cherelle in a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her wife's birthday.

"I feel blessed that @cherelletgriner was born today," she expressed. "Had she not been there, I would never have found my soulmate, understood love, or ever felt complete. If you were not a part of my life, I would feel isolated."

Brittney further added her wishes for her loved one, writing, "I love you, honey, with all my heart. May your coming year be filled with moments of happiness, joy, and devoid of any difficult days, my love. You truly are the epitome of perfection and I feel fortunate to accompany you through life."

October 18, 2023

Brittney and Cherelle commemorated Brittney's first birthday following her liberation from detention in Russia. Cherelle posted an affectionate tribute video on Instagram with the caption "Happy birthday, honey! You are God's masterpiece.

Sharing my life with such an exceptional soul is more than I could've asked for! It's my honor to love you and a breeze to celebrate you. Here's to another year my darling."

April 13, 2024

Cherelle announced that she was expecting their first child. Both of them aired their joy about the imminent arrival of their child on Instagram.

They posted, "It's hard to believe that we'll welcome our favorite little person into the world in less than three months."

Does Brittney Griner have a child?

As of now, Brittney Griner and her partner Cherelle are not parents yet. However, they are looking forward to welcoming their first child in July 2024.

The pair, both Baylor University alumni and married since 2019, revealed the thrilling news on Instagram, showcasing a picture of their interlocked hands placed over an ultrasound image.

Brittney Griner, a notable Phoenix Mercury player scheduled to perform in the upcoming Summer Olympics for Team USA, is preparing to greet a baby boy with her partner, lawyer Cherelle Griner.

It seems like the Griner family has a hectic July ahead. While Brittney gets ready for her Team USA performance at the Summer Olympics in Paris, Cherelle is preparing to deliver their maiden child.

Presumably, Brittney and Cherelle Griner are doing their best to bank as much sleep as possible in anticipation.

