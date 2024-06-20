‘Bro Doing Everything Except Fight’: Conor McGregor Faces Criticism As He’s Spotted Partying Post-UFC 303 Withdrawal

Conor McGregor, once the king of the UFC, is back in the headlines, but not for reasons fans might hope. After withdrawing from UFC 303 due to an injury, the former champ swapped the Octagon for the bar. He recently appeared at The Black Forge Inn in Dublin, not to discuss fight strategies, but to attend a movie premiere.

Dressed in a flashy white Versace tank top, sipping a stout, McGregor seemed far from the pressures of professional fighting. His Instagram lit up with images from the event, showcasing a very different kind of performance from the fighter known for his explosive comebacks.

Does McGregor's pub visit signal commitment issues?

Conor McGregor recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his latest escapade. The former UFC champion posted several photos from a movie premiere event at his bar, The Black Forge Inn. McGregor, known for his flamboyant lifestyle, was seen enjoying himself thoroughly . Dressed in a white Versace tank top, accessorized with a studded Proper Twelve whiskey necklace, McGregor posed with fans and held a glass of Forged Irish Stout.

He captioned the post: "THE BLACK FORGE INN: MOVIE NIGHT! Huge success! A good classic Irish movie made by John Connors on the reel this evening, went down a treat! ‘The Black Guelph’ check it out."

The event, which featured the premiere of the Irish film The Black Guelph, directed by John Connors, seemed to be a smashing success. McGregor's presence and his evident enjoyment added to the evening's appeal. However, his decision to post these photos shortly after withdrawing from UFC 303 due to injury sparked a wave of criticism from fans.

Fan engagement or fuel for the fire?

One fan commented, "Bro pulled out so he could start drinking again." This sentiment echoed across the comments section, reflecting the disappointment many felt.

Another fan added, "Bro pulled out to get hair transplant," mocking McGregor's decision to step away from the fight. The frustration continued with comments like, "Bro let the world down," emphasizing the letdown fans experienced.

Moreover, some fans speculated about his priorities, with one saying, "Bro called the fight off so he can continue to drink." The criticism didn't stop there, as another fan remarked, "Bro doing everything except fight."

Is McGregor's focus shifting away from fighting , or will he surprise us with a comeback soon? What do you think?