‘Bro Got Rejected’: Islam Makhachev’s Brutal Reaction to Dustin Poirier Rematch Offer Leaves UFC Fans in Stitches

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev is disinterested in fighting Dustin Poirier in a rematch. After Diamond called him out for a potential fight for the title for the second time, the Russian contender politely rejected it.

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier have mutual respect despite certain setbacks. Despite claiming it was his final shot for the title, Diamond is not opting out for a potential rematch against the Russian champion.

Fans react to Islam Makhachev rejecting Dustin Poirier rematch

Dustin Poirier entered as the challenger to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt. After an impressive victory over Benoit Saint-Denis, Diamond was immediately placed for a title shot against the Russian contender.

On X(formerly Twitter), Dustin Poirier offered Islam Makhachev a rematch. “If Arman can't fight, let's go again,” wrote Diamond. However, this was immediately shot down by the Russian champion.

Fellow lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan was next in line for a title shot against Islam Makhachev. However, the Armenian fighter was suspended after he got into an altercation with a fan at UFC 300.

“No thanks,” wrote Islam Makhachev in response to Dustin Poirier’s tweet. It appears that the lightweight champion is disinterested in facing the American contender for the second time. This tweet quickly went viral as fans thought the rejection was hilarious.

A username by the name of Kenny Okoye wrote, “Bro got rejected.”

Fans also recommended other rematch fights instead of Dustin Poirier. An X user called SingingParrot said, “You should fight Charles.”

In a later tweet, Islam Makhachev claimed he wanted ‘new targets.’ The lightweight champion is willing to defend his belt against new challengers. Although he has already fought Tsarukyan in 2019, the Russian fighter does not want the Dustin Poirier rematch.

UFC 302 was said to be Dustin Poirier’s last fight for the belt. As he had come up short on multiple occasions, Diamond wanted to fight the current champ Islam Makhachev to test himself and his skillset.

However, Dustin Poirier failed to grab the belt as Islam Makhachev choked him out in the final round. Despite having his moments at UFC 302, Diamond suffered yet another loss against the Russian champion.

Also read: Michael Chandler Offered Islam Makhachev Title Fight But Wants Conor McGregor First

Michael Chandler goes off on Islam Makhachev in recent tweet

Islam Makhachev recently claimed he wants new fights in the UFC. He expressed his disinterest in rematches in a recent tweet. This was quote-tweeted by fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler in an instant.

“I’ve been targetting your a** for 8 years,” wrote Michael Chandler. The fighter claims he has been targeting Islam Makhachev for quite a long time. It appears that Iron is willing to fight for the championship title belt.

He then goes after Islam Makhachev’s wrestling style as he tags an all-American wrestling organization. He indicates that the athletes at ‘Mizzou Wrestling’ could emerge victorious against the Dagestani contender.

Michael Chandler also revealed that he was offered to fight Islam Makhachev. However, Iron is willing to wait for the postponed bout against Conor McGregor. Although fans want him to fight the Russian contender, the American fighter remains stern.