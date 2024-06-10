‘Bro Is Avoiding a Ring at All Costs’: Fans Troll James Harden for His Viral Reaction After GF Catches Wedding Bouquet

James Harden’s recent off-court reaction went viral when he found his girlfriend catching the bouquet at a wedding. What appeared to be one of his friend’s wedding ceremonies has left Harden with his eyes wide open in surprise.

A short clip surfaced on social media and the basketball fans couldn’t get enough of it. In the video, the bride was seen throwing her bouquet at her back while Harden’s girlfriend, Jessyka Janshel, caught the flowers and as soon as she turned back to the Los Angeles Clippers star, Harden's facial expressions were worth watching.

However, as soon as the video amassed close to 10 million views, the online fans did not miss a chance to poke fun at the NBA MVP.

Taking a dig at the 2009 Draft’s NBA title drought, a user wrote, “Bro is avoiding a ring at ALL costs”

Although that was not the only direct take on his funny expression, the comment tally crossed more than 1300 comments. Let’s have a look at a few of them:

Who is Jessyka Janshel? Everything to know about James Harden’s girlfriend

Jessyka Janshel, the American model and social media influencer, has made a name for herself through her captivating Instagram presence, boasting nearly 600,000 followers.

Born on July 5th, 1991, in Texas, Jessyka's striking features and charismatic persona have landed her in the spotlight of the entertainment industry, featuring in various magazines and music videos.

Despite discontinuing her studies at Prairie View A&M University, she has achieved significant success in the field of modeling, amassing an estimated net worth of $300,000. Standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, Jessyka has become a prominent figure in the modeling and social media spheres.

Additionally, Jessyka Janshel has been in a relationship with NBA star James Harden for almost 7 years. Their romance is believed to have begun after Harden's highly publicized relationship with Khloe Kardashian came to an end.

Although Janshel keeps her personal life relatively private on social media, it is clear that she has been a steadfast supporter of Harden through the ups and downs of his basketball career, including his departure from the Rockets and subsequent stints with the Nets and the 76ers.

Despite the couple's discretion regarding their relationship, fans of the duo speculate whether wedding bells may be in the cards for them in the future.

