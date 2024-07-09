‘Bro Is Getting Outta Hand’: Jayson Tatum Wearing No 10 for Team USA To Honor Kobe Bryant Leaves NBA Fans Furious

Jayson Tatum, the superstar of the Boston Celtics, will honor the late Kobe Bryant by donning the No. 10 for Team USA in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

"It is an honor to bear the No. 10 on this uniform," explained Tatum to the media on Monday. "Those who know me even remotely are aware of his profound influence on me as a child and his role in motivating me to achieve my dreams. I do not take this lightly or for granted."

Fans react to Tatum's tribute as he wears Kobe's No. 10 for the 2024 Olympics

Continuing his practice from his 2020 Tokyo Olympics stint, Tatum will once again wear No. 10. The now-crowned NBA champion is also chasing his second gold medal in 2024.

Tatum's admiration for Kobe is famous among staunch NBA fans. The frequency with which he mentions his idol sometimes prompts playful mockery or annoyance among fans. Below are some shared reactions:

Paul George joins Tatum in honoring Kobe Bryant

Paul George, a fresh addition to the Philadelphia 76ers, has also chosen to honor Kobe Bryant with his jersey number. He's selected number 8, paying cognizance to Bryant in light of the fact his previous numbers, 13Walt Chamberlain) and 24 (Bobby Jones), are already retired by the team.

It's worth noting that Bryant was not just any player to Philadelphia; he was a hometown hero, born and raised in the city and schooled in Lower Merion, a suburb of Philadelphia. Thus, for George, who is also an ardent Bryant admirer, the number switch was a fitting tribute to his idol.

