‘Bro Pulled a Charles Barkley’: Anthony Davis Leaves Fans in Splits With Confusing ‘Two Words’ Quote After USA vs Serbia

Anthony Davis's post-game viral comment following Team USA's victory over Serbia in the semifinals has sparked a nostalgic moment for fans. While reminiscing about one of the iconic memes involving Sixers legend Charles Barkley, the Los Angeles Lakers forward, Davis, has drawn fans’s attention to his expression.

Anthony Davis, in an attempt to praise the outstanding performance of Joel Embiid, humorously stated, “Got two words. Stephen Curry. Joel Embiid." The reference to the two-word meme alludes to Barkley's past blunder on a TNT broadcast involving Chris Paul and Steve Nash, when the narrative first surfaced.

The reaction from fans was immediate as they picked up on Davis's statement exceeding two words, drawing parallels to Barkley's famous gaffe. The amusing correction Barkley received years ago, shifting from "Chris Paul and Steve Nash" to "Nash and Paul," resonated with fans in light of Davis's similar slip.

As the quote went viral, fans started reacting to the praise. One user wrote, “Bro pulled a Charles Barkley. 😭”

However, fans did not seem to forget Barkley, as one of them posted the clip from the years-old blunder and captioned, “Same Vibe.”

Sixers inside Sean Barnard also seem to poke fun in the comment section, as he wrote, “I believe that is 4 words.”

While another user wrote, “You guys don't get it. He said StephenCurry and JoelEmbid.”

Although, despite the hilarious two-word meme, game night was nothing short of a thriller.

Nikola Jokic and his Serbian team, despite being 15.5-point underdogs, managed to lead by as much as 17 points in the game at the Bercy Arena in Paris, France. The fans quickly realized that the Serbians were not going to give up easily. They consistently scored five three-pointers in each quarter during the first three periods, effectively responding every time the U.S. tried to gain momentum.

Advertisement

In the end, Team USA overcame the deficit going into the fourth quarter, turning it into a 95-91 victory. Many attribute this win to superstar Steph Curry, with some even calling it the "Chef Curry game," including NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

Curry's impressive 36-point performance marked the second-highest scoring game by a player in a Team USA Olympic match. Notably, LeBron James recorded a triple-double, and Joel Embiid contributed 19 points to help secure the victory for Team USA.

Also Read: USA Vs Serbia: Comparing Player Stats Ahead of Basketball Semi-Final at 2024 Paris Olympics