‘Bro Replaced Polyana’: Alex Pereira Sends UFC Fans Into Overdrive After Being Spotted With Influencer Maria Viera

Alex Pereira has set the internet ablaze after posing with a mystery girl. Pereira was in a relationship with Merle Christine earlier. However, in the most shocking turn of events, the duo announced their separation in 2023. According to Poatan, things got sour between the two when he found out that Christine was already married. Pereira further mentioned that he did not have any knowledge about Christine’s marriage.

Following their fallout, Pereira has gone from strength to strength inside the octagon. Defending his light heavyweight belt twice under 120 days, Pereira knocked out the likes of Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka. And while he was trending for his octagon antics, Poatan has created a buzz with his latest picture.

Alex Pereira poses with a mystery girl

In a recent picture posted on the internet by the X account MMAUNCENSORED, Alex Pereira was spotted posing with a mystery girl. From the picture, it can be assumed that the duo trained together at Brazil’s RFA gym.

Further digging revealed that the mystery girl was Maria Viera. However, while this post has surprised many, this is not the first instance of rumors circulating about Pereira’s relationship.

Following his break up with Merle Christine, Alex Pereira was linked with UFC star, Polyana Viana. The duo were seen training together and also seemed to be good friends with each other. The online world was set ablaze after Viana and Pereira uploaded a picture posed in all-black, days after Pereira’s UFC 300 win against Jamahal Hill.

Unfortunately, even before the duo confirmed anything, things seemed to have gotten haywire. Both Viana and Pereira have unfollowed each other on Instagram, putting an end to all surfacing rumors. However, with Pereira’s latest picture with Viera, the fans seem to have gotten excited once again. Here’s what they have to say.

Fans react to Alex Pereira’s rumored new girlfriend

Soon after the picture was posted, fans flocked to the comments section with their varied opinions.

One fan commented, “Chama got the rizz”. This implied that Alex Pereira had a charming personality that any woman would feel attracted to.

Another fan assumed that Alex Pereira had ‘replaced’ Polyana Viana with Maria Viera. The comment read, “Bro replaced polyana.” This was a reference to the fact that Viana and Pereira were a rumored couple.

This fan seems to be impressed with Maria Viera’s legs’ volume. The post opined that Alex Pereira’s legs seemed small in comparison to his alleged partner. It read, “One of her legs being the size of both of his is unsettling ngl.”

Another user urged others to watch Viera’s YouTube content, praising her for her good work. The post read, “Yooooo y’all go check out Maria’s content. Maria Vieira on YouTube, she makes great muay thai and gym content. She’s one of Alex’s coaches student also. She’s tufffff”

Another admirer of Viera’s legs were spotted as this user thought she could crush a watermelon with her legs. The post read, “Watermelon crushing legs.”

Well, even though the fans are assuming a lot, no confirmation has come from either Alex Pereira or Maria Viera. Thus, it is not a good idea to jump to conclusions and instead, wait for the official statement to arrive, to confirm any possible connection between the two.