'Bro thinks he's Roman Reigns': Fans troll Solo Sikoa after WWE posts SmackDown return graphics

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly one of the best in the WWE. He has been champion for almost three years now has main evented three WrestleMania and stood tall in each row. Reigns formed his faction popularly called the Bloodline.

The Bloodline’s first member was Jey Uso then Jimmy Uso joined the stable and then the third brother Solo Sikoa made his debut as the enforcer of Tribal Chief at Clash at the Castle pay-per-view.

Since his main roster call up Solo Sikoa is booked as one of the promising stars for the future. He was undefeated for many months till Cody Rhodes defeated him before WrestleMania 39.

Sikoa last fought legendary John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view. The enforcer of Bloodline completely dominated the former WWE champion to secure his victory.

Now Roman Reigns is not advertised to appear on the WWE programming for this year. Sikoa also missed the last SmackDown.

Solo was promoted to appear on the Blue Brand in today's episode. WWE posted a graphic during the previous episode of SmackDown, announcing Solo’s return using the same graphic they employed for Roman Reigns' return, with Paul Heyman in the background. Fans are now pointing out and trolling Solo Sikoa for being The Tribal Chief.

A Twitter user by the name of Humble Wrestling shared the return graphic of Solo Sikoa alongside Paul Heyman and commented, 'Bro thinks he's Roman Reigns.'

Another user trolled Solo by claiming that once CM Punk returns to the company, everyone will forget Solo Sikoa as he is not over with the fans. One fan even asserted that Sikoa’s character is lame and lacks charisma.

A user named Degenerate Gorge tweeted, 'This just means Roman Reigns isn’t coming back anytime soon.'

Solo Sikoa is considered the next big star from the Samoan family, following in the footsteps of Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Usos.

