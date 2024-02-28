Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James is currently in the first year of a massive $99 million extension with the team. James signed the contract with LA back in August 2022. Looking forward, he's got a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season.

The 39-year-old power forward has two options. Either James has to negotiate a fresh deal as a free agent or go along with the $51.4 million and work out an extension based on that price tag!

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the four-time NBA champion is eyeing a new three-year contract with an amount in the nine-figure range. Well, that's some serious cash. NFL fans have been commenting on X, formerly Twitter, with their opinions.

Some are suggesting LeBron should follow the path of NFL icon Tom Brady, writing, "Bro why, just pull a Brady and sign a vet min for a ring. Nobody wanna pay 40 mills for a 40-year-old fam."

Others are wondering if the LA Lakers will want to keep him around until he's 42.

While, there are those die-hard LeBron fans who are convinced he's got at least three more years in him.

"Bron is gonna play at least THREE MORE years, the haters are SHATTERED in pieces. His career resume is already untouchable right now lol."

However, not everyone is on board with the idea of LeBron going for such a big payday.

"So he can handicap a team and then blame the low-paid teammates when it doesn’t work out? Blame the coach being paid $15/hr?"

LeBron James Contract Details

Current Contract (2023-24):

Duration: 2 years

Total Value: $99,023,288

Average Annual Salary: $49,511,644

Guaranteed at Signing: $99,023,288

Free Agent Year: 2025 (Unrestricted Free Agent)

Signed Using: Maximum Extension/Bird

Base Salary (2023-24): $47,607,350

Cap Hit: $47,607,350

Dead Cap Value: $47,607,350

Percentage of League Cap: 35.00%

Upcoming Years in Current Contract

Player Option (Deadline 6/29/24)

Age: 40

Base Salary: $51,415,938

Cap Hit: $51,415,938

Guaranteed: $51,415,938

Percentage of League Cap: 36.47%

Previous Contracts

2021-2022:

Duration: 2 years

Total Value: $85,655,532

Average Annual Salary: $42,827,766

Guaranteed at Signing: $85,655,532

Signed Using: Maximum Extension/Bird

2018-2021:

Duration: 4 years

Total Value: $153,312,846

Average Annual Salary: $38,328,212

Guaranteed at Signing: $153,312,846

Signed Using: Maximum/Cap Space

2016-2017:

Duration: 3 years

Total Value: $99,857,127

Average Annual Salary: $33,285,709

Guaranteed at Signing: $99,857,127

Signed Using: Maximum/Early Bird

Free Agent Year: 2018 (Unrestricted Free Agent)

2015-2016:

Duration: 2 years

Total Value: $46,974,673

Average Annual Salary: $23,487,337

Guaranteed at Signing: $46,974,673

Signed Using: Maximum/Non-Bird

Free Agent Year: 2017 (Unrestricted Free Agent)

2014-2014:

Duration: 2 years

Total Value: $42,217,798

Average Annual Salary: $21,108,899

Guaranteed at Signing: $42,217,798

Signed Using: Maximum/Cap Space

Free Agent Year: 2015 (Unrestricted Free Agent)

2010-2013:

Duration: 6 years

Total Value: $109,837,500

Average Annual Salary: $18,306,250

Guaranteed at Signing: $64,008,659

Signed Using: Sign And Trade/Bird

Free Agent Year: 2014 (Unrestricted Free Agent)

2007-2010:

Duration: 4 years

Total Value: $60,380,987

Average Annual Salary: $15,095,247

Signed Using: Extension

Free Agent Year: 2010 (Unrestricted Free Agent)

2003-2006 (Entry Level):