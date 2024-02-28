‘Bro Trying To Financially Cripple Franchise’ - Lebron James' Potential Nine-Figure Contract Extension At 39 Sparks Fan Outcry
LeBron James triggers fan controversy with a potential $100M+ contract extension at 39. Is he worth the financial risk for the Lakers?
Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James is currently in the first year of a massive $99 million extension with the team. James signed the contract with LA back in August 2022. Looking forward, he's got a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season.
The 39-year-old power forward has two options. Either James has to negotiate a fresh deal as a free agent or go along with the $51.4 million and work out an extension based on that price tag!
According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the four-time NBA champion is eyeing a new three-year contract with an amount in the nine-figure range. Well, that's some serious cash. NFL fans have been commenting on X, formerly Twitter, with their opinions.
Some are suggesting LeBron should follow the path of NFL icon Tom Brady, writing, "Bro why, just pull a Brady and sign a vet min for a ring. Nobody wanna pay 40 mills for a 40-year-old fam."
Others are wondering if the LA Lakers will want to keep him around until he's 42.
While, there are those die-hard LeBron fans who are convinced he's got at least three more years in him.
"Bron is gonna play at least THREE MORE years, the haters are SHATTERED in pieces. His career resume is already untouchable right now lol."
However, not everyone is on board with the idea of LeBron going for such a big payday.
"So he can handicap a team and then blame the low-paid teammates when it doesn’t work out? Blame the coach being paid $15/hr?"
LeBron James Contract Details
Current Contract (2023-24):
- Duration: 2 years
- Total Value: $99,023,288
- Average Annual Salary: $49,511,644
- Guaranteed at Signing: $99,023,288
- Free Agent Year: 2025 (Unrestricted Free Agent)
- Signed Using: Maximum Extension/Bird
- Base Salary (2023-24): $47,607,350
- Cap Hit: $47,607,350
- Dead Cap Value: $47,607,350
- Percentage of League Cap: 35.00%
Upcoming Years in Current Contract
- Player Option (Deadline 6/29/24)
- Age: 40
- Base Salary: $51,415,938
- Cap Hit: $51,415,938
- Guaranteed: $51,415,938
- Percentage of League Cap: 36.47%
