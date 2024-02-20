‘Bro Wants Out of Milwaukee’: NBA Fans Troll Damian Lillard for Picking Bam Adebayo Over Giannis in His Top 5 Current Players List

Damian Lillard was signed by the Milwaukee Bucks at the beginning of this season as they wanted another superstar to join Giannis Antetokounmpo and help them win another title NBA.

However, a recent answer to a question has infuriated Bucks’ fans and made NBA fans mock him.

Lillard recently revealed his ideal hypothetical starting lineup.

The eight-time All-Star selected a solid group, but he neglected to include Giannis Antetokounmpo, his teammate for the Bucks, which infuriated fans.

During the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, Lillard promoted the impending release of his signature Dame 9 shoe model at an exclusive Adidas event.

He was asked a few lighthearted questions about basketball after responding to inquiries concerning the shoes.

ALSO READ: Jokić Brothers – All You Need To Know About Nikola, Strahinja and Nemanja Jokić

Lillard's starting Five:

Lillard's first few selections in terms of his ideal starting five probably didn't surprise anyone. He selected Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Steph Curry, and himself as well as other superstars.

But the 2024 All-Star Game MVP pulled a surprising move by going with Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo over Antetokounmpo for his big man selection.

Advertisement

Lillard said, “It would be me, LeBron, Steph, Kevin Durant, and I’m gonna go with Bam Adebayo.”

Fans were upset that Lillard selected Adebayo over Antetokounmpo, and many of them took personal jabs at the 33-year-old.

One fan posted, 'He wants out of Milwaukee,' with crying emojis.

'Bro plays with Giannis who’s a top 3 player in basketball and left him off this for Bam,' posted another fan.

“He went to Milwaukee and made that team worse,” one fan said.

“Bam? He really wanted Miami,” a fan posted on X.

Bam Adebayo is an All-Star and potential defensive player of the year.

People see the talent and consider him one of the best in the league when it comes to defense. However, picking him over two-time MVP Antetokounmpo didn’t go well with the fans.

The Heat are also seen as a potential rival of the Bucks.

Milwaukee was eliminated by Miami from the 2020 and 2023 postseasons.

Before joining the Bucks, Lillard allegedly desired to be traded to the Heat in the offseason.

ALSO READ: Watch: When LeBron James Hilariously Stole Kevin Hart’s Drink and Gave It to Drake During an NBA All-Star Game