‘Bro Was Shook’: Fans Call Out Belal Muhammad for Lying About Leon Edwards Being Scared After UFC Release Elevator Footage

Fans have called out Belal Muhammad for claiming Leon Edwards was scared of him after UFC released elevator footage. Muhammad was standing in the elevator as Edwards and his team walked in.

Their interaction was awkward, to say the least, and some words were exchanged between the duo. Fans have reacted to the footage and most of them claimed Muhammad previously lied about the incident.

Fans react to Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards’ elevator footage

Belal Muhammad previously claimed Leon Edwards was afraid when the pair crossed paths inside an elevator. Fans, though, haven’t found any evidence from the latest footage that concludes those claims.

Rather, fans have claimed that it was ‘Remember the Name’ who looked scared. One of them commented on X, formerly Twitter, “Belal couldn’t hold eye contact.”

One fan claimed, “Belal said yesterday that Leon was scared of him.”

One fan opined, “Belal went stiff. Bro was shook.”

Another fan wrote, “Most awkward elevator ride I've seen.”

One fan went a step further to write, “I think bro meant to say “I s**t my pants when I saw Leon.”

Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards are set to square up at UFC 304 this weekend for the welterweight championship. They are set to headline the PPV card in Manchester, England.

Advertisement

Also Read: Leon Edwards Releases Custom Short for Belal Muhammad Fight at UFC 304; Pays Homage to Jamaican Roots

Leon Edwards berates Belal Muhammad’s skills

Leon Edwards claimed on the UFC 304 media day that Belal Muhammad would come out and try to wrestle him. ‘Rocky’, though, isn’t too worried about Muhammad’s wrestling skills.

The welterweight champion claimed that Muhammad isn’t a wrestler like Georges St-Pierre or Khabib Nurmagomedov. ‘Rocky’ is certainly marching confidently ahead of his third title defense.

The pair previously clashed in 2021 in the main event of a UFC Fight Night. The fight, however, ended in a no-contest after Edwards landed an accidental eye-poke in the second round. With the belt on the line, the stakes are much higher this time around.