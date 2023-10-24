Brock Lesnar Crown Jewel 2023 return update: Latest reports

Brock Lesnar is unarguably the biggest name in the whole combat industry. He became a champion worldwide, from college to pro wrestling, and later, he also dominated MMA and claimed the UFC title. He is the most dominating star of WWE.

Moreover, WWE never misses the chance to have Lesnar on their show, and in the past two years, Lesnar has actively taken part in WWE. He main-evented WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns, then fought Omos at WrestleMania 39. He last appeared in the WWE ring when he fought Cody Rhodes at Summer Slam 2023. He is currently on vacation.

WWE is set to host their Crown Jewel 2023 event in Saudi Arabia, and WWE considers Crown Jewel as one of the major shows of the year. Recent reports on Brock Lesnar’s return, according to PWInsider, Lesnar will not appear on a major pay-per-view of Crown Jewel 2023 this year.

ALSO READ: Why Vince McMahon never turned John Cena heel despite WWE fans begging for it?

Why Brock Lesnar will appear on Crown Jewel 2023?

According to reports, Brock Lesner will not appear on the show, and the reason behind it is that WWE feels they have jam-packed star power already added to the show. There is no need for Brock Lesnar to get involved when it's not needed; they can use him later during Royal Rumble or Road to WrestleMania 40.

Crown Jewel 2023 is the next big pay-per-view of WWE; some of the matches added are as follows:

Seth Rollins (C) vs Drew McIntyre Championship match

Roman Reigns (C) vs LA Knight Championship match

Rhea Rilepy (C) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna vs Zoey vs. Rodriguez Championship match

Logan Paul vs Rey Mysterio (C) Championship match

Cody Rhodes vs Damian Priest

The match card so far looks incredible, with four major titles on the line John Cena will be on the show, and more matches are yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: The Rock vs Roman Reigns could still take place at WrestleMania 40 but only if Dwayne Johnson wants it: Reports