Brock Lesnar Makes First Public Appearance After Janel Grant Lawsuit, Spotted At Hockey Game Amid WWE Absence

Amid his absence from WWE, Brock was recently spotted at a hockey game, making it his first public appearance in months.

By Avik Das
Published on Jun 03, 2024  |  05:31 PM IST |  12.3K
(Pc: Getty Images)
Brock Lesnar
Key Highlight
  • Brock Lesnar's children are incredible athletes
  • His potential future rivals in the WWE

Brock Lesnar might be one of the greatest names in combat sports, but he keeps a low profile. He prefers staying away from the public eye. However, recently, the fans caught him making a public appearance. Seen during a hockey game, the former WWE Champion looked busy supporting his son, who is a hockey athlete.

 

Lesnar has still kept his long hair and long beard, suggesting we might see the farmer version of Brock Lesnar once again whenever he makes a return to the ring. Moreover, he was seen wearing a glass. It was an unfamiliar sight because WWE fans had never seen the Beast Incarnate wearing a glass in the squared circle.


 

 

 

Brock Lesnar's children are incredible athletes

 

Brock Lesnar's athletic gene is now seen in his children. His daughter Mya Lesnar is already making headlines with her impressive records in track and field. Earlier this year, competing in the shot put, Mya became the NCAA indoor champion. 

 

The Beast Incarnate shares two sons with the former WWE Women's Champion and his wife, Sable. His sons, Turk and Duke, are teens, and both are excelling in ice hockey. He was spotted at the hockey game of either Turk or Duke.

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

 

The last WWE appearance of Brock Lesnar 

 

Lesnar's name recently came in the controversy of former WWE Champion and his former boss, Vince McMahon. Due to the controversies, he has been away from WWE programming for months.

 

The Beast lost his last singles match at SummerSlam 2023. He faced the current WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.  A Brock Lesnar match at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year would have been a special treat for the fans.

 

His potential future rivals in the WWE

Under the guidance of Triple H, WWE is looking better than ever, pushing many new talents. Whenever Lesnar makes a return to the ring, he would have many wrestlers prepared to go one-on-one with him. 

 

For example, Gunther, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and LA Knight could all provide some exciting matchups for the iconic superstars. Being an experienced veteran, he would gladly support and promote the new talents.

ALSO READIs Shrek Really Inspired By Russian-French Wrestler Maurice Tillet? Exploring Viral Rumor

Advertisement

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7ucQg8Jxqs/
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Avik Das

An English graduate with love and devotion for the art of professional wrestling, Avik has been a passionate

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles