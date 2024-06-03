Brock Lesnar Makes First Public Appearance After Janel Grant Lawsuit, Spotted At Hockey Game Amid WWE Absence

Brock Lesnar might be one of the greatest names in combat sports, but he keeps a low profile. He prefers staying away from the public eye. However, recently, the fans caught him making a public appearance. Seen during a hockey game, the former WWE Champion looked busy supporting his son, who is a hockey athlete.

Lesnar has still kept his long hair and long beard, suggesting we might see the farmer version of Brock Lesnar once again whenever he makes a return to the ring. Moreover, he was seen wearing a glass. It was an unfamiliar sight because WWE fans had never seen the Beast Incarnate wearing a glass in the squared circle.





Brock Lesnar's children are incredible athletes

Brock Lesnar's athletic gene is now seen in his children. His daughter Mya Lesnar is already making headlines with her impressive records in track and field. Earlier this year, competing in the shot put, Mya became the NCAA indoor champion.

The Beast Incarnate shares two sons with the former WWE Women's Champion and his wife, Sable. His sons, Turk and Duke, are teens, and both are excelling in ice hockey. He was spotted at the hockey game of either Turk or Duke. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The last WWE appearance of Brock Lesnar

Lesnar's name recently came in the controversy of former WWE Champion and his former boss, Vince McMahon. Due to the controversies, he has been away from WWE programming for months.

The Beast lost his last singles match at SummerSlam 2023. He faced the current WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. A Brock Lesnar match at the Grandest Stage of Them All this year would have been a special treat for the fans.

His potential future rivals in the WWE

Under the guidance of Triple H, WWE is looking better than ever, pushing many new talents. Whenever Lesnar makes a return to the ring, he would have many wrestlers prepared to go one-on-one with him.

For example, Gunther, Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, and LA Knight could all provide some exciting matchups for the iconic superstars. Being an experienced veteran, he would gladly support and promote the new talents.

ALSO READ: Is Shrek Really Inspired By Russian-French Wrestler Maurice Tillet? Exploring Viral Rumor

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7ucQg8Jxqs/