Brock Lesnar Snapped With Fan and Daughter for First Time After WWE Controversy: See PIC

Former WWE champion Brock Lesnar is currently out of action. He was last seen on WWE television or publicly last year at WWE Summer Slam 2023, where he squared off against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in a trilogy match.

The match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar was a classic show. The Beast dominated the game by giving Rhodes a free ride of Suplex City; the 17-minute war came to an end when Cody Rhodes caught Brock Lensar in his clutch and struck three Cross Rhodes to win the match clean via pinfall.

The match's ending was shocking. In the rarest moment, Brock Lensar came out of character and raised his hand to Cody Rhodes, appreciating and acknowledging him for his hard work and dedication.

Brock Lesnar has not returned to WWE television. Recently, the first picture of Brock Lesnar has gone viral on all social media platforms. In it, Brock Lesnar is seen in his bread look, wearing a hat and Metallica T-shirt. As always, The Beast looks jacked, smiling with a young fan. Behind him, we can see a glimpse of his daughter, Mya Lesnar.

When will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

The WWE universe is eagerly waiting for the return of The Beast Brock Lensar on WWE television. As of now, there are no reports or updates on when Brock Lensar will return to WWE. Initially, his return was planned this year at Royal Rumble 2024.

As per some previous reports, WWE had major plans for Brock Lensar, and the company was all set to book a big match for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40.

The original plans were that Brock Lesnar would enter the traditional men's Royal Rumble 2024 match, and Dominik Mysterio was the one who was scheduled to eliminate Brock Lesnar from behind.

Then, WWE planned for Brock Lesnar to lock horns with Doimink Mysterio at the Elimination Chamber 2024 pay-per-view. Moving forward to WrestleMania 40, creatives planned the dream match between ring general Gunther and Brock Lesnar at the showcase of immortals.

WWE canceled all plans involving Brock Lesnar on very short notice after his name was revealed in Vince McMahon and Janel Grant’s lawsuit. Lesnar was also removed from WWE 2K24’s games poster.

Will Brock Lesnar return to help Paul Heyman?

Recently, some fans and experts believed Paul Heyman would actually bring back Brock Lesnar to avenge his attack from New Bloodline. At the Madison Square Graden special Friday Night SmackDown edition, Solo Sikoa announced himself as the new Tribal Chief and wanted Heyman to accept him as his new Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman refused to accept Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief instead of Roman Reigns. In return, Solo Sikoa and other Bloodline members ambushed Heyman and power-bombed Wiseman on the announcer's table.

Since then, fans have speculated that WWE can actually bring back Brock Lesnar instead of Roman Reigns to make things more unexpected and shocking. But after analyzing the storyline, the return of Brock Lesnar to save Heyman makes no sense, and this attack was purely a set-up for the return of Roman Reigns near Summer Slam 2024.

