Brock Lesnar Spotted With Fans Sporting New Wolverine Look During Extended WWE Absence

Former WWE champion The Beast Incarnate has been away from the company for almost a year; the last WWE appearance of Brock Lesnar in the company was at last year’s SummerSlam 2023, where he locked horns with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in a trilogy match.

Recently, Brock Lesnar was spotted with fans in a newer look. Beast Incarnate’s cowboy looks are going to be forever now, but he was seen with a different beard style. Brock Lesnar had a new pattern in his facial hair. His new look was inspired by the classic Wolverine side patch beard. The former WWE champion had his signature on it with a moustache, making him look similar to classic Triple H from his reign of terror days.

Brock Lesnar was scheduled to return to WWE early this year, and WWE had some massive plans for him lined up for this year; he was supposed to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 and was planned to get shockingly eliminated by Dominik Mysterio recreating a Ricochet like situation.

WWE then had plans to book a match between Brock Lensar and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, and the final plan company had revealed as per an old report by Xero News, a feud between Gunther and Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania XL.

ALSO READ: Liv Morgan Went Off Script and Mentioned Rhea Ripley’s Real Life Connection on RAW Says Former WWE Writer

All significant plans for Brock Lesnar were cancelled after his name was dragged in the Vince McMahon and Janel Grant Lawsuit; even WWE 2K24, the official WWE game that was all set to be released, removed Brock Lesnar from the icon edition cover and John Cena was put in place of him.

Advertisement

There are still updates on when Brock Lesnar will return to WWE. Triple H has asked multiple times since the controversy about Brock Lesnar’s status in the company, and Brock Lesnar has expressed that he is still with the company. He is just being Brock and enjoying his time off at his ranch, and whenever he feels like returning to the company and WWE has proper plans for him, he’ll be back.

A couple of days ago, veteran professional wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer presented an unfiltered report on Brock Lensar’s absence from WWE and when he will potentially return to WWE television.

Dave Meltzer stated, “If Brock (Lesnar) calls (WWE) and goes, ‘I wanna come back for WrestleMania this year,’ I was told that the lawyers advised nothing to do with Brock right now. That could change; they could go in there and say there’s been enough time. And I’m sure that’s what it was gonna be—like, ‘When is enough time to where we can think we can bring him back?’ And that’s what it is.”

Advertisement

In conclusion, Dave Meltzer’s report indicates the return of Brock Lesnar is directly dependent on the Janel Grant lawsuit. If the WWE legal team feels The Beast Incarnate is now out of the eyes and it’s the right time to invite him back to television, Brock Lesnar, WWE will definitely pull the strings.

What’s your reaction to seeing Brock Lesnar in the new look? Comment down

ALSO READ: Did Brock Lesnar Ever Compete in the Olympics? Find Out