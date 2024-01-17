Brock Lesnar WWE update: When will the Beast make his return and will he be at Royal Rumble 2024?

Brock Lesnar, also known as The Beast, is undeniably one of the most influential figures in combat sports history. He has achieved extraordinary success by winning world titles in NCAA, UFC, and WWE. Currently, Lesnar is actively involved in the WWE.

Lesnar has been quite busy lately ever since he made his comeback in WWE back in 2012. His latest return to the ring was at SummerSlam 2021, where he went head-to-head with Roman Reigns. The two of them even had the honor of main-eventing WrestleMania 38 in an epic champion vs champion showdown.

Reigns emerged victorious over Brock Lesnar, clinching the WWE championship and solidifying his position as the undisputed universal champion. However, Lesnar made a comeback and issued a challenge to Reigns, setting the stage for the ultimate showdown in their long-standing rivalry.

At Summer Slam 2022, the Tribal Chief went head-to-head with Beast. In an intense showdown, Reigns emerged victorious over Brock Lesnar in a last-man-standing match, finally ending their long-standing feud.

After WrestleMania 39, Lesnar moved on from his feud with Gaint Omos and started a fresh chapter with Cody Rhodes. However, their chapter together concluded at SummerSlam 2023. In a surprising turn of events, Rhodes managed to defeat Lesnar, and as a sign of respect, The Beast extended his hand and paid tribute to Rhodes, leaving a lasting impression on Summer Slam history.

Lesnar has been off-television since then some earlier reports suggested that Lesnar will compete at WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: UFC Fighter Jim Miller calls out former UFC champion Brock Lesnar for a match at UFC 300

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

When will Brock Lesnar return

And now, Dave Meltez has talked about Brock Lesnar’s return, “Brock Lesnar will be back on WWE television very soon.”

“At any time. Yes, maybe next week. I would think that last night would not be the week to have Brock Lesnar return, given that this might be one of the lower-rated shows, considering they went against the football game and the Emmy Awards. So if he's going to return for the Rumble, next week would be the week.”

“If he's going to return shortly after, then it could be a couple of weeks later. But he's going to be back. It'll be interesting to see who he's back, I mean, I would presume he's in the Rumble. And I would presume that whatever angle he's going to do will be shot in the Rumble itself,” Meltzer further said.

Brock Lesnar might go head-to-head with Gunther, the reigning Intercontinental champion, at WrestleMania 40. If Brock Lesnar decides to participate in the Royal Rumble 2024, the anticipation for this showdown could begin from there.

Gunther made a big announcement on the latest episode of Red Brand. He revealed his plans to enter the Royal Rumble 2024 and if he wins, he'll go on to headline WrestleMania 40. This means he could potentially face Brock Lesnar in an epic showdown.

ALSO READ: 5 Surprise Entrants We NEED to see in the Royal Rumble 2024