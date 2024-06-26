Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Offers Insight Into Her Father’s Life Beyond His Superstar Status in UFC and WWE

Brock Lesnar’s WWE return status remains in limbo despite the clamor from the WWE Universe. However, his 22-year-old daughter, Mya Lesnar, is currently making waves in her athletic pursuits.

It seems Brock Lesnar’s progeny would accomplish great things in their sports endeavors. For instance, Mya Lesnar created records earlier this year in her path to becoming the 2024 NCAA Women’s Indoor Shot Put Champion.

However, her view of her dad, Brock Lesnar is dissimilar to how fans perceive Lesnar. During a recent interview, The Beast Incarnate’s daughter revealed what her relationship is like with her father, considering that he is a megastar in the wrestling business.

Mya Lesnar reflects on her relationship with father, Brock Lesnar

Let’s face it, there is no one quite like Brock Lesnar. His athleticism and dominance in WWE and UFC alike were unparalleled. And because of that, as Brock Lesnar exits his prime, all eyes are on his children.

Especially Mya Lesnar, who has been in the news lately due to her accomplishments at Colorado State University in track and field. Mya Lesnar is currently working toward earning a spot at the 2024 Olympic Games, as she is set to compete in the U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials in Oregon.

While speaking with The Denver Post, Lesnar’s daughter acknowledged her father’s undying support for her. However, she also relayed that she is focused on carving out a great career for herself in athletic sports. In addition, she revealed that her perception of Brock Lesnar is primarily that of a father, despite his superstar status.

She told the outlet: "I think I’ve been in his shadow for so many years, which is cool I guess but honestly, to me, at the end of the day, what I want people to know is he’s dad to me. I honestly don’t look at him as this superstar of a person. Him just being in my corner and now me kind of being in the spotlight and him in my shadow a little bit, watching me, I think that’s super cool."

All in all, Mya Lesnar emphasized how the dynamics of the relationship between her and her father, Brock Lesnar, are shifting, as she is ready to step out of his shadow.

Brock Lesnar is currently on the sidelines due to his alleged involvement in legal cases leveled against Vince McMahon. We will have to wait for an update on Lesnar’s WWE return.

Brock Lesnar is eligible to make his WWE return, despite his alleged involvement in Vince McMahon’s legal cases

Brock Lesnar’s creative plans for WWE Royal Rumble 2024 were changed due to his alleged links with serious allegations pinned against Vince McMahon by Janel Grant.

As a matter of fact, WWE has barred his name from being mentioned in its programming. However, the ban was seemingly lifted, as Michael Cole was heard namedropping Lesnar at the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event.

Lesnar’s last match took place at SummerSlam 2023 against Cody Rhodes. The match saw a rare, clean defeat of the 10-time World Champion. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen when WWE sees fit to bring back Brock Lesnar.