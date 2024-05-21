Brock Purdy and George Kittle Replicate Rivals Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes at Luke Combs Concert

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce gave some painful memories to the San Francisco 49ers in February. It was Mahomes’ throw, which Mecole Hardman caught to complete a touchdown in the dying moments of the Super Bowl LVIII. With that, the Chiefs became the fifth team in the NFL to win the Vince Lombardi trophy twice in a row.

A rivalry might grow inside the 49ers squad, and they will look to avenge their loss soon. The Chiefs have been enjoying their win all this while in the offseason. Kelce and Mahomes were seen at various events, including the Miami Grand Prix and Mahomes Foundation’s charity gala. The 49ers have probably recovered from their loss. George Kittle and Brocky Purdy attended a concert and stole their rivals’s moves.

George Kittle and Brock Purdy Mimic Kelce and Mahomes

The highest-paid TE in the NFL, Travis Kelce, hosted his annual music festival, Kelce Jam, on May 18. Although his girlfriend Taylor Swift couldn’t show up for the event due to her Eras Tour shows, Mahomes was there to light up the night.

Kittle and Purdy went to Luke Comb's concert. The 49ers Quarterback and tight end crashed the stage on a country music star's show. They got on the stage with Bud Light to bust the brew in the classic Kelce way.

The 49ers Get a Super Bowl Rematch

Brock Purdy’s side will go head-to-head against the Kansas City Chiefs in week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. The 49ers will host the reigning Super Bowl champions in mid-October. It will be a difficult campaign for the Chiefs as they’ll go up against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals in the first two weeks.

Patrick Mahomes has promised the fans that the Chiefs will complete a 3-peat for the first time in the league’s history. Travis Kelce’s contract renewal and acquisition of Xavier Worthy and Marquise Hollywood Brown have made the Chiefs stronger.

