Brock Purdy Becomes First NFL QB In 30 Years To Achieve This Rare Feat In Incredible Comeback Win Over Lions

The San Francisco 49ers had one of the most iconic comebacks in the history of the NFL playoffs this past Sunday. The 49ers beat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship to reach the Super Bowl. During the 49ers vs Lions game, the star quarterback made a record that no one has come across in the last 30 years.

Brock Purdy's record hasn't been met by any NFL QB in the last 30 Years

According to OptaSTATS, Brock Purdy's performance was outstanding and something that hasn't been seen before in the last 30 years. In the first half of Sunday's game, Brock Purdy threw 150+ yards, rushed for more than 45 yards, completed more than 80% of his passes, and averaged 10+ yards per carry and zero turnovers.

This is a performance record that no quarterback in the last 30 years has been able to achieve in the first half of a game. Brock Purdy's outstanding performance is what helped him lead the team to an outstanding win over the Detroit Lions by 34-31. Purdy scored 267 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception in that game.

Talking to reporters after the game, Brock Purdy elaborated what the struggles he and the team faced on-field, and how they overcame them. "It's tough, obviously, being down like that, the season is on the line, but for all of us, it was like … we still have a whole half to play," 49ers quarterback told Maiocco.

But despite all the difficulties, the team figured out a way to get out of them. "We knew it was going to be a tight game all the way to the end. And sure enough, we found a way," Purdy said, explaining the mentality he had during the game. Indeed, the way they found it was incredible because, after half-time, the tables turned so fast.

In addition to Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey also played really well during the game. The running back averaged 4.5 yards per run and scored a total of two touchdowns with 90 passing yards. The combination of Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey, helped the 49ers score a spot in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.