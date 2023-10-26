Brock Purdy injury update: 49ers QB unlikely to face Bengals after being placed in concussion protocol

Unfortunate news for the fans of San Franciso 49ers. The star quarterback Brock Purdy won't be available for the upcoming match against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The San Francisco 49ers have had consecutive wins these past months, and Purdy's absence will be a hard blow for them. Here's why Purdy won't be playing against Bengals:

The reason why Brock Purdy has been dropped from the 49ers for the match against the Cincinnati Bengals

Brock Purdy who might have been aiming to get back to the fields after being out for two games, will have to wait a little longer. It was revealed by Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of San Francisco 49ers that Brock Purdy has been placed by the team under concussion protocol.

The head coach revealed that Purdy started experiencing concussion-like symptoms as he was coming back to San Francisco after the team lost the match against the Minnesota Vikings. These concussion-like symptoms are what made Purdy be placed in concussion protocol, resulting in his absence from the team.

According to ESPN, no player has ever been placed under concussion protocol this 2023 season and continued playing the exact same week. Now an important question that comes into mind is - if Purdy is under concession protocol who is going to replace him?' Well, we know who will be Purdy's replacement.

Since Purdy won't be seen playing against the Cincinnati Bengals, the San Franciso 49ers are more likely to go with veteran backup Sam Darnold. Sam Darnold has been a backup option for Purday ever since Darnold won this job out of training camp over Trey Lance.

Now that Tom Purdy won’t be playing in the weekend match, do you think his replacement will give justice to Purdy's position? What’s your take on Tom Purdy being out of the team after the 49ers lost to the Vikings? Will it have any negative effect on the team’s performance?