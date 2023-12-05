Brock Purdy joins Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in elusive list as he makes history in epic 49ers return

Brock Purdy is giving hard competition to other ' Mr Irrelevants ' to improve their levels in the game. After this recent performance at the Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles, he got himself a place next to legendary quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

Brock Purdy's recent record that placed him next to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

Brock Purdy's performance against the Eagles was just phenomenal. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback earned a marvelous place for himself alongside Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The star quarterback made a record-breaking performance.

Also Read: 'It's just a dumb label': Fans reacted sarcastically when Mike Florio demanded to remove Brock Purdy's Mr. Irrelevant title

Purdy threw a total of four touchdown passes and recorded a total of 148.8 passer ratings against the Eagles. This performance marked the 3rd time Purdy has thrown three touchdowns, and that too with a 140 passer rating or more.

Brock Purdy has now tied this record with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady for the most such games in one season. Tom Brady achieved this record in 2007, while Aaron Rodgers made this record in 2011. Interestingly, both of them went ahead, winning the MVP.

Also Read: Brock Purdy's USD 1 million salary doesn't stop him from driving THIS car and sharing rent

Advertisement

Talking about Purdy, this is the quarterback's NFL career game in which he has had a 140 passer rating, setting another record for most such games by any player in his first two seasons.

Do you think Purdy will become an MVP, just like Rodgers and Brady?