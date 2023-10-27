Brock Purdy returns to 49ers practice ahead of Bengals clash despite being placed in concussion protocol

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Minnesota Vikings on October 24 by 22-17. After a back-to-back loss, the 49ers received another blow when Brock Purdy was placed under concussion protocol.

However, things look slightly better as the star QB recently came to practice on Thursday.

Is Brock Purdy's return to the ground a positive sign for the upcoming match against the Bengals?

On October 25, Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, revealed that Brock Purdy had been placed under concussion protocol. The star QB experienced multiple concussion-like symptoms while returning to San Francisco.

The team didn't ignore those symptoms and immediately placed him under concession protocol.

Ever since Purdy was placed under the protocol, it was anticipated that he was most likely to miss the match against the Cincinnati Bengals on October 30.

Unfortunately, that will still remain the case, even though Purdy is back on the field. As per NBC, Brock Purdy was seen practicing after missing out on Wednesday's session on Thursday.

However, even if Purdy is back to practice, which is most likely on a very limited basis, it doesn't mean the quarterback is completely healthy. But considering the fact that he attended a practice session, shows extensive progress. Considering this progress, Purdy might come back on the field in week 8.

If Brock Purdy won't be back until Week 8, it's most likely that the San Francisco 49ers will move forward with Purdy's backup, i.e., Sam Darnold.

Will Brock Purdy be back before Week 8, or will Darnold lead as the quarterback in his place? But more importantly, do you think Darnold could justify Purdy’s spot on the team? Share your take in the comment section below.