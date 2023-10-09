Brock Purdy shares engagement photos days after Tom Brady superfan Veronika Rajek confesses crush on 49ers QB

San Francisco's 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy, and his beloved Jenna Brandt chose a quintessential Californian coastal location for their engagement celebration, accentuating the occasion with a touch of football charm.

The couple, officially betrothed in Florida in July, unveiled a collection of photographs from their coastal escapade near Montara State Beach in San Mateo County. The images featured Brandt, garbed in immaculate white and Purdy, relaxing in a simple t-shirt and jeans, savoring a picturesque sunset by the beach. To incorporate a touch of their football roots, they adopted shorts with football-inspired gestures, which included Purdy throwing a pass to his anticipating partner.

"I get to love you forever," Brandt captioned the images on Instagram. "Purdy excited to get a new last name."

All you need to know about Brock Purdy's spouse

Born and raised in Sumner, Iowa, Brandt was born on Oct. 26, 1999. Her parents, Kevin and Amy Brandt, and three siblings Kaylyn, Isaiah, and Morgan – all played pivotal roles in shaping her upbringing. Her journey through Sumner-Fredericksburg High School included prominently being on the volleyball team for all four years, besides captaining it twice. In addition to participating in track and field, she also played club volleyball. By the time she started her senior year, she had committed herself to joining the volleyball team of Iowa State University, leading her to graduate in 2018.

One can frequently spot Brandt's close-tied family on her Instagram account, showcasing their strong bond. According to Brandt, her treasured moments involve spending time with her parents and siblings, even revealing that her decision to attend Iowa State was largely influenced by her siblings.

Upon completing high school, she charted her course to Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, choosing Kinesiology as her major. Brandt's journey coincided with Purdy's, with both committing to Iowa State the same year and becoming simultaneous freshmen. How their paths initially intersected remains undisclosed, yet presumably, it was during their time on campus.

As she stepped into college, Brandt extended her volley journey onto the field of the Iowa State Cyclones as a setter. She took her ambition a step further and auditioned for the U.S Collegiate National Team and USA Women's Volleyball National Team fold during her initial year. Her run with the Cyclones was prolonged for three seasons, including an overseas trip to South America for international games.

Despite Brandt and Purdy featuring together on social media in the summer of 2022, they did not validate their relationship on Instagram until November of the same year. In a post, Brandt shared a collection of photographs of Purdy mingling with her family on a farm.

