Brock Purdy’s Contract: 49ers QB’s Salary and other details explored

Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, has made a significant impact in the NFL despite being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant" as the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy's nickname is rooted in a tradition dating back to 1976, where the final draft pick is humorously referred to as such.

Yet, Purdy has transformed this label from a potential slight into a badge of unexpected success.

Purdy's rookie season ended on a high note with a string of regular-season victories, and he continued his impressive performance into the 2023 season.

Despite being picked last, his collegiate achievements and leadership qualities hinted at his potential.

He demonstrated toughness and leadership as a four-year starter at Iowa State, showing a mix of anticipation and accuracy.

The potential for greatness was always there, as seen in his remarkable high school achievements and his collegiate performance, where he stood alongside names like Justin Fields and Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts.

And Purdy is now 1 match i.e the NFC Championship, away from playing the Super Bowl 58.

Brock Purdy's journey in the NFL is a tale of unexpected success and financial progression.

Purdy's contract details and salary progression reflect both his draft position and the potential seen in him by the 49ers.

Brock Purdy’s Contract

Brock Purdy's journey to the NFL is a classic underdog story.

Purdy entered the league with modest expectations from a contractual standpoint.

His rookie contract, a 4-year agreement worth approximately $3.7 million, reflects his draft position as much as it does the 49ers' initial valuation of his potential.

The contract included a signing bonus of $77,008, which is distributed across the contract's duration as a salary cap hit.

This arrangement is typical for late-round draft picks and is designed to offer teams financial flexibility. .

This financial package placed Purdy in a unique position, given that his draft spot - often referred to as “Mr. Irrelevant” - typically corresponds to lower contract values in the NFL.

Brock Purdy's Salary

Purdy's salary progression over the contract period is gradual.

In his first year (2022), he earned a base salary of $705,000.

This increased to $870,000 in 2023, and is set to rise to $985,000 in 2024, and eventually $1.1 million in 2025.

Such structured increases are common in NFL contracts, especially for players drafted in later rounds, as they often include performance escalators that can adjust the salary based on the player's on-field achievements.

These figures, while escalating annually, still position him among the more economically contracted QBs in the league, especially considering his role as a starting quarterback for the 49ers.

Brock Purdy’s Career Earnings

Up to this point in his career, Purdy's earnings reflect his contractual terms.

His total career earnings, as of the 2023 season, amounted to $1,652,012.

This total is expected to reach $3.7 million by the end of his current contract in 2025, assuming no renegotiations or amendments occur.

Brock Purdy's journey from being the final pick in the draft to becoming a starting quarterback for the 49ers is a testament to his skill and the team's confidence in his abilities.

As he continues to develop and prove his worth on the field, it will be interesting to see how his financial and professional prospects evolve.

Brock Purdy's NFL career

After starting his rookie season in 2022 as the third-string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Purdy took over the starting role following injuries to other players.

His performance during his first two seasons in the NFL has been noteworthy.

In his initial season (2022), Purdy played in 9 games, completing 114 of 170 passes for 1,374 yards.

He had a completion percentage of 67.1%, an average of 8.1 yards per attempt, and a quarterback rating of 107.3.

He threw for 13 touchdowns and had 4 interceptions.

The following season, 2023, saw Purdy play in 16 games with significant improvements in his stats.

He completed 308 of 444 passes, amassing 4,280 yards with an average of 9.6 yards per attempt.

His completion percentage rose to 69.4%, and he threw for 31 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, achieving a quarterback rating of 113.

This performance placed him among the top QBs in terms of yardage and touchdowns.

Purdy's overall career stats as include completing 422 of 614 passes, a completion percentage of 68.7%, and accumulating 5,654 yards.

He has thrown a total of 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, with a cumulative quarterback rating of 111.4.

In addition to passing, Purdy has also shown some ability as a rusher.

Over his career, he has rushed 61 times for a total of 157 yards and scored 3 rushing touchdowns.

Purdy's college career at Iowa State University was equally impressive, he was recognized as a three-time All-Big 12 quarterback.

His college stats include passing for over 10,000 yards with 81 passing and 100 total touchdowns, establishing him as a prolific passer in the college ranks.

Brock Purdy's Future Contract Renewal

Brock Purdy's current contract with the San Francisco 49ers is a fundamental four-year deal.

According to the terms of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, a rookie drafted contract, such as Purdy's, cannot be renegotiated, amended, or altered until after the final regular season game of the player's third contract year.

This means Purdy will not be eligible for a contract extension until January 2025 at the earliest.

His performance and growing importance to the 49ers have sparked discussions about his future contract potential, particularly in comparison to other QBs in the league with higher salaries.

Brock Purdy’s Net Worth

As of January 2024, Brock Purdy's estimated net worth is around $6 million.

This figure has been gradually increasing since he started his professional football career.

His net worth was approximately $5.6 million in 2022, and it increased to $6 million in 2023.

This increase can be attributed to his NFL salary and endorsement deals.

Brock Purdy’s Endorsements

Purdy has endorsement deals with notable brands like Toyota and Alaska Airlines.

His contract with Toyota features him in the “Tackle Anything” ad campaign.

Similarly, Alaska Airlines offers priority boarding to Bay Area passengers wearing Purdy’s jersey during the NFL season.

Brock Purdy's ascent from "Mr. Irrelevant" to a successful NFL quarterback mirrors his resilience and talent, proving that draft position is not always indicative of future success.

Purdy's journey is a vivid example of how determination and seizing opportunities can lead to extraordinary achievements, even when the odds seem stacked against you​.

