Brock Purdy's USD 1 million salary doesn't stop him from driving THIS car and sharing rent

Brock Purdy is one of the most successful and highly impactful players in the NFL, currently playing as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. When it comes to athletes, it's a typical stereotype around them that they live a lavish life. In most cases that's true. However, Brock Purdy is not one of them.

Even after earning a whopping Million Dollar P.A. salary from the 49ers, according to Spotrac, he is nowhere near an expensive lifestyle. In fact, he still drives a typical not-so-expensive SUV. Brock Purdy talked about his normal lifestyle during a recent podcast. Let's see what the star player revealed! Here we go!

Brock Purdy on how he lives an inexpensive life, despite earning a MILLION Dollars a year

Brock Purdy was recently seen on the Podcast of ‘TODAY’, one of the clips of which is getting viral around the NFL world. During the podcast, Brock Purdy was interviewed and the quarterback revealed a lot of interesting things. The most interesting part was how he is living so differently from other successful NFL players.

Talking about the same, the interviewer asked Brock Purdy, "What is the reality of Brock Purdy at home?" Replying to this, the star player of the San Francisco 49ers said "I still have a roommate, one of the offensive linemen here. so he and I are you, know still splitting rent". That came as a surprise to fans because no one suspected that coming.

But what was more interesting was when Brock Purdy revealed what car he drives, because so far everyone thought that he might drive around in an expensive vehicle. Brock Purdy, sharing the reality of what he drives, stated "I still drive you know my uh Toyota Sequoias, and other than that it's pretty simple." That's a pretty basic lifestyle for a successful NFL star like Brock Purdy!

