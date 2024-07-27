Brody Malone's Heartbreaking Falls in Paris Crush Olympic Dreams as Team USA Strives for Redemption

Brody Malone would be utterly disappointed with his performance on Day 1 of the Olympics. Malone, a 3-time US all-around champion, was the favorite to win an Olympic medal coming into Paris. Competing in the US Olympic Trials, Brody Malone notched up an impressive 170.300 all-around points to finish second.

The onus on Brody Malone and the team is much greater than in previous years. This is because Team USA has been deprived of an Olympic medal in men’s artistic gymnastics for 15 years. Unfortunately, things didn't turn out as expected, as Brody Malone suffered some quite nasty falls.

Brody Malone suffers heartbreak in Paris

Brody Malone fell twice on the high bars, shattering his dreams of making it to the all-around finals. Earlier, while competing on the pommel horse, Malone disappointed yet again, falling while trying to complete his element. He finished 5th in the Men’s parallel bars with 14.533 points.

Malone’s all-around total looks decent with 66.932 points. This was a shocker for Team USA, as the high bar was considered to be Malone's strong point. It was on this very apparatus that Brody Malone won the gold medal back in 2022.

Meanwhile, as Malone could not live up to expectations, two of his teammates, Paul Juda and Fredrick Richard, steered their country to a respectable position.

Fredrick Richard and Paul Juda steal the show

Young phenoms Fredrick Richard and Paul Juda have been creating ripples in US men’s gymnastics recently. Keeping in sync with their latest form, both gymnasts edged out Malone to advance to the second round. Richard piled up 14.166 points to rank third in the horizontal bar. At the end of all six rotations, Fredrick Richard and Paul Juda are ranked third and fourth with 83.498 and 82.865 points, respectively.

After the completion of the first subdivision, Team Great Britain is sitting atop with 256.561 points. However, the USA is not far behind, having accumulated 253.229 points to secure the second position. Completing the list, Canada finished in third place, garnering 247.794 points. With mixed results coming Team USA’s way, it remains to be seen how well they can keep their composure and bounce back.