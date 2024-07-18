Bron Breakker Names Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman as His Mentors in WWE

Former WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker made his main roster debut this year, and he has been competing on Monday Night Raw since then. As Bron Breakker made his main event debut on Monday Night Raw, he has turned heel enjoying a dominant run.



WWE fanatics and experts believe Bron Breakker is the main event of the future WrestleMania and the next big thing in WWE.

Recently, Breakker had a fun conversation with the Getting Over Podcast, in which he revealed that Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and CM Punk are his mentors in WWE.

Bron Breakker’s WWE mentors

Bron Breakker said, “Roman Reigns has been really great. Paul Heyman. The locker room has really welcomed me with open arms—any kind of questions or anything I've had. CM Punk is another one. Everybody has been extremely welcoming of me, willing to help, and excited for me. Everybody wants to see everybody do well and succeed. It's a cool thing,"



He is currently engaged in a rivalry with Sami Zayn. Breakker and Sami locked horns at the Money in the Bank 2024 premium live event, where Sami defeated Bron Breakker clean, pinning him.

According to recent reports, the rivalry between Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn will extend to Summer Slam 2024. This year’s Summer Slam 2024 will be the 37th edition of the Summer Slam 2024 PLE. It is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Summer Slam 2024 match card

After the mega success of Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view, WWE is gearing up to host another massive event next month, Summer Slam 2024; the Summer Slam pay per views is regarded as the second biggest PLE in WWE annually after WrestleMania 40.

Fans are highly anticipating this year’s Summer Slam as there are multiple big matches in line. Here is the list of matches that could be scheduled for Summer Slam 2024. There’s still plenty of time left to build the Summer Slam 2024 card; the match could be shaped differently. Some matches might get drastically altered, or whole new matches could unex[ected;y make their way onto the card. There’s a lot fans are expecting on the Summer Slam 2024 pay-per-view, from massive returns expected from Roman Reigns making his return after losing at WrestleMania XL to Brock Lesnar’s potential return at Summer Slam 2024 and confronting Gunther to deliver the awaited match-up finally

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa ( WWE Undisputed Champion singles match) Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk vs Seth Rollins (Triple Threat Match) Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match ) Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) ( WWE Women's championship singles match) Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight ( WWE United States Champion singles match) Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa ( WWE Undisputed championship singles match) Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight champion) Sami Zayn (c) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental Championship match)

