Bron Breakker Says He Wants To Retire This WWE Legend In His Dream Match

The newest breakout superstar in WWE, Bron Breakker has his eyes set on clashing with a WWE legend and retiring him from the ring. You must have guessed who it is. It’s the 16-time WWE Champion John Cena with whom Breakker wants to exchange fists.

It’s his dream match, and he wants to etch his name in the record books for being that superstar who retired John Cena from the ring. Bron Breakker is inarguably one of the rising WWE superstars, and this was the reason why he was made to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn at SummerSlam.

There were reports that WWE didn’t make Breakker win the belt at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view simply because they wanted him to win at a bigger event. And thereby Breakker won the belt at SummerSlam.

Coming back to Breakker’s comment on Cena, he said that fighting Cena would be his ultimate dream, as the Cenation leader hopes to embark on a retirement tour next year. While speaking with the Daily Star, Breaker said, “I think the only fitting match that comes to mind for me is to retire John Cena, because I mean, he's going on a farewell tour from what I know,” Breaker said.

He continued, “I don't know how long he's going to be around and stuff, or what his schedule is, but if he wants to come back and have the best possible match with the most elite talent that there is to work with that he hasn't worked with yet, that's me,” Wrestling Inc quoted Breakker.

Breaker added that there is nobody in the WWE locker room with a caliber like him, so, if Cena wants to fight the best talent that has come out of WWE in the past five or ten years, that’s him.

John Cena announced his retirement at Money In The Bank pay-per-view on July 6, in Toronto, Canada. The former WWE Champion said that WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas would be his last. Cena however, said that he would be part of Royal Rumble next year, and would be ready for 30-40 matches in the final year of his wrestling career.

So, yes, there are good chances of Cena and Breakker clashing in a WWE match, and if that happens, Bron Breakker has good chances of winning the match, as Cena has put over several talents in the last few years.

