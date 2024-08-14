Bron Breakker Thanks Former WWE Champion and THIS Executive For Making His Main Roster Transition Easy

Bron Breakker is inarguably the best thing to have come out of NXT this year in WWE. He is lightning-fast, possesses great strength, and can give any top WWE superstar a run for their money.

The former NXT Champion’s main roster debut came as a blessing in disguise for him, though. At Royal Rumble 2024, Breakker replaced Brock Lesnar who was initially scheduled to appear in the 30-men match. But as fate would have it, the involvement of Lesnar in the Janel Grant sexual trafficking case led to his exit from the match card. And Breakker replaced him.

Further in the main roster, Bron Breakker came amazingly well against every superstar he faced. But behind the scenes, two people helped him immensely. The Intercontinental Champion recently revealed their names.

While talking to TV Insider, Breaker named Paul Heyman and former WWE Champion CM Punk for helping him out. "It has been a combination of a lot of people. Paul Heyman is someone who has been a crucial hand in me on the main roster. CM Punk as well. So many people,” he said. He said that the whole locker room, has been helpful in some way or the other in helping him at the main roster.

Breaker’s magnetic personality is in his genes since he comes from a great wrestling background. His father Rick Steiner is a WWE Hall of Famer. His uncle Scott Steiner, the WCW Star also known as Big Poppa Pump, is a legendary name in the wrestling industry.

WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T recently picked Bron Breakker and Gunther as the future of WWE. He noted that these two superstars are the front runners and the next big players in WWE, as they have upped the business in the recent past.

Booker’s comments came recently after WWE SummerSlam when both of them won title belts. While Breakker defeated Sami Zayn to win the Intercontinental Title, Gunther beat Damian Priest to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

And not just him, even WWE COO Triple H has bigger plans for him. A recent report revealed that Bron Breakker wasn’t booked for a win against Zayn at Money In The Bank , because the WWE creatives wanted Breakker’s win at a bigger event. It was SummerSlam.

So, by next year, we might see Breakker going up for the WWE Championship match either against Cody Rhodes or Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

