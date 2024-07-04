Bron Breakker's Money In The Bank Match Against Sami Zayn Will Be A Set Up For SummerSlam, Claims WWE Veteran

WWE’s newest breakout star Bron Breakker will clash against Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at Money In The Bank. And Breakker has all chances of winning it. However, WWE Veteran Bill Apter feels that Breakker might have an upper hand over Zayn in the match, but he might not be able to clinch the title. And that would lead the two of them, to face each other once again at SummerSlam.

Bron Breakker has grabbed eyeballs ever since he made his Royal Rumble debut in 2024. As fate would have it, Breakker filled in Brock Lesnar’s spot at Rumble, and since then has had a phenomenal run in WWE.

What did Bill Apter say about Bron Breakker?

In the recent episode of Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter was asked about his take on the Intercontinental match between Breakker and Sami Zayn. To this, Breakker said that what’s going to hit Breakker in the match is his vile temper.

Apter stated that in his aggression, Breakker might go all over against Sami Zayn and in the process might disqualify himself, which then would make way for another match between the two at SummerSlam.

“I have got a different result. One of the bad things about Bron Breakker is his aggressiveness and his temper. And I think during this match when he fails to pin Sami Zayn a bunch of times, he's gonna go crazy with spears and wind up getting himself disqualified, and we will see a rematch maybe at SummerSlam,” he said.

What might also happen is Ilja Dragunov, causing a disqualification by attacking Breakker, thereby taking revenge against him. That is another possibility as Breakker hammered both Drgunov and Ricochet on the June 10 edition of Monday Night RAW.

Teddy Long Doesn’t Agree With Bill Apter

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, however, doesn’t agree with Bill Apter and contends that Breakker would indeed win the title against Zayn, but might attract heat which will lead the two to go into SummerSlam.

“Well I think Bron Breakker is gonna win. I think he's gonna take that belt off Sami Zayn and I think what may really happen after he does win I think he will just beat him to a pulp. You know what I mean, get the belt plus get a lot of heat,” Teddy Long said.

By all chance, Breakker winning the title against Sami Zayn at SummerSlam looks a bit difficult, though he might tear down Sami in the match. There are strong chances of the two facing each other at SummerSlam.