'Bron Said N**ga, Y’all': Druski Responds Hilariously After LeBron James' Surprise Lingo on Livestream

When LeBron James answered Kevin Hart's call during a Twitch livestream, Druski and Kai Cenat were in shock. On Monday, Cenat, the content creator, invited the actors to a star-studded episode. But when the star player for the Los Angeles Lakers took Hart's FaceTime call, they were astounded.

James's arrival and his chat with Hart were not the only unexpected events that occurred. The four-time NBA MVP's first words to Hart upon picking up the phone even astounded the creator of Coulda Been Records. LeBron James's profanity made Druski look twice: When did you [James] start calling people n**gas? When did Bron begin to say "n**ga"?

Druski piled up the pressure

James was heard incredulously inquiring as to whether Kevin Hart was doing a livestream. The NBA player was informed by the actor, who could hardly contain his laughter, that the world knows that he uses the term n**ga. When the former Miami Heat player realized what had happened, he was in disbelief. So, what I just said was heard by everyone? Druski added so much pressure that any thoughts of running away disappeared.

One of the most hilarious streams this year

Kevin Hart finally lost control of his laughter after hearing Druski's remarks. The entire exchange between the four of them on Kai Cenat's livestream went viral with comments. What could end up being one of this year's most hilarious livestreams revolved around James.

While the future of the four-time NBA champion remains in the air, it’s clearly visible that James is enjoying time off from the game of basketball. As the offseason continues, the search for a coach for the LA Lakers continues as well.

