Bronny James Blames Lack Of Opportunity As He Calls Out College Team After Signing Lakers Contract

Bronny James, a guard selected late in the draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, is a prospect with a lot of potential and attention. He will make his NBA debut this season. That attention will surely come from being the son of one of the greatest players in NBA history, but Bronny's prospect potential is a unique narrative unto itself.

During his only season at USC, the 19-year-old averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19.3 minutes per game; however, that performance was preceded by a five-month layoff due to a heart procedure. Bronny clarified that his development was impacted by the layoff during his Lakers press conference. Beyond that, James stated, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, he doesn't think he had the chance to "showcase what I can do" while he was a member of the Trojans.

What did Bronny say?

Bronny said, "I feel like I could've been perfecting my game more. I feel like I've been allowed to showcase what I can do because I wasn't given that much of an opportunity at SC. I'm excited for what is to come."

James’ cardiac arrest

When James experienced cardiac arrest in July 2023 while working out at USC, it was discovered that his congenital heart defect triggered the incident. Even though he has received the all-clear to play, it's understandable how the extended layoff has affected his preparation for his rookie campaign.

Even though he might not have had the chance to demonstrate his abilities after joining the Trojans again and throughout the season, the Lakers—especially with JJ Redick as head coach—will probably place a strong emphasis on player development. Seeing how Bronny performs in the NBA Summer League and preseason will be interesting to watch.

