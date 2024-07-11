Bronny James Brutally Trolled for Poorly Missing Open Shot in NBA Summer League Outing: ‘Flight Beating Bronny 1v1’

Los Angeles Lakers' rookie Bronny James has faced a challenging start to his NBA Summer League journey. The highly anticipated prospect has struggled to find his groove on the court.

With expectations riding high due to his lineage as the son of legendary NBA player LeBron James, Bronny's recent performance in the Summer League has garnered mixed reactions from fans and critics alike.

Fans troll Bronny James for missing open shot

Recently, during the Summer League, Bronny faced setbacks including an ankle injury and received criticism for his early shooting performances. His struggles did not end there as a viral clip showcasing a poorly missed shot got fans trolling the younger James.

While poking fun at the missed open shot, a fan commented on the tweet, “Flight beating Bronny 1v1.”

As the video started attracting audience and #Bronny was trending for a couple of hours, the social media trolls took note of the clip. Another user wrote, “He should become a transgender and play for the WNBA at this point."

While the pressure to live up to his father's legacy and the high standards set by his family name is undoubtedly immense, it’s tough for Bronny to avoid such intense scrutiny. He had to live with it and carry ahead his surname.

However, some of the fans also seemed to take Bronny’s side as another user commented, “Although he playing good this game this is hilarious.”

But another fan criticized the NBA's decision on Bronny and wrote, “Honestly this is making a mockery of the NBA.”

How did Bronny James perform in Summer League?

Bronny James put up a versatile performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' recent summer league game, despite the team suffering another loss to the Miami Heat. The young prospect, the son of NBA star LeBron James, demonstrated his capabilities across multiple facets of the game.

During his 29 minutes on the court, Bronny contributed three points, five rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals. While he also had two turnovers, it was evident that his defensive presence stood out, aligning with pre-draft evaluations that highlighted this aspect of his game.

In contrast to Bronny's solid showing, the standout performance of the game came from Lakers' first-round pick, Dalton Knecht, who tallied an impressive 20 points and nine rebounds. Despite their individual efforts, the Lakers squandered an eight-point lead in the latter stages of the contest, resulting in a narrow 80-76 defeat to the Miami Heat.

On the other hand, Keshad Johnson and Alondes Williams led the Heat's charge with 21 points, nine rebounds, and three assists each, overshadowing the Lakers' strong contributions.

