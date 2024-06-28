Bronny James Claiming He Wouldn’t Be Drafted Just Because He Was LeBron’s Son Resurfaces Following Rich Paul Rumors

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers picked Bronny James, superstar LeBron James' eldest son, as their 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. This selection positions James to become teammates with his father, the highest scorer of all time in the NBA. It could lead to them making history as the league's first concurrent father-son team.

Post-draft whispers circulated suggesting Rich Paul, Bronny's representative, was advising teams to abstain from drafting Bronny. They hinted at an alternative plan for him to commit to Australia’s NBL instead.

Bronny James' views on draft influence and NBA business practices

Bob Myers, a former executive for the Warriors, disclosed that Rich Paul discouraged teams from drafting Bronny James, asserting that he would instead opt for Australia. Previously, Bronny's primary objective was to get drafted ally. Early on, Rich Paul and the Lakers strategized for LeBron James, 39, to partner with his son, ensuring his availability at 55.

A re-emerging old clip reveals Bronny James dismissing the thought that businesses would bend their draft and organizational plans to accommodate him and his dad. Bronny relayed his perception of the NBA as being a serious business. He expressed doubt that a team would simply draft him to secure his father, or that a general manager would allow it.

Bronny might affirm that Rich Paul and the management seriously threatened other teams over his draft. Bronny, who scored an average of 4.8 points with a 36.6% shooting rate in 25 Trojan games, only conducted individual workouts with the Lakers and Suns before the NBA draft.

Furthermore, Bronny's brief college career only started in December because of a congenital heart defect that caused him to have a cardiac arrest during the previous summer's workouts.

