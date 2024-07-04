Bronny James Contract: How Much Will LeBron James’ Son Make With Lakers?

Bronny James has officially signed with the Los Angeles Lakers after being drafted as the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. As the son of basketball superstar LeBron James, Bronny is set to embark on his professional NBA career with the Lakers.

Bronny may not have been the most sought-after prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft, but his name has definitely garnered significant attention. After earning a substantial amount through name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals during his college stint at USC, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James is the Lakers’ latest bet for the future.

Also Read: Is Isaiah Thomas Really Signing 1-Year, USD 12.8 Million Deal With Celtics? Exploring Viral Claim

How much will LeBron James’ son Bronny James make with Lakers?

Despite his famous lineage, his NBA contract is expected to be relatively standard compared to some of the league's top prospects. According to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Bronny James will be signing a four-year guaranteed contract with the Lakers worth $7.9 million, with the fourth year being a team option.

Of this amount, $5.4 million is guaranteed, with the fourth year containing a team option and a restriction on trading until December 15, 2025. Bronny's contract details also reveal a solid salary foundation for a late second-round pick, with an average annual value of $1.975 million. His gradual increase in salary over the four years of the contract, culminated in a team option worth around $2.5 million in 2027-28.

Also Read: Noah Vonleh Reveals Shanghai Sharks Sent Goons to Force Him Out of Hotel Room After Not Paying for 2023–24 Season

Advertisement

Bronny James will not sign a two-way contract with the Lakers

This deal is a departure from the typical contracts offered to most second-round draft picks, as they often receive minimal guaranteed money or are relegated to two-way contracts, splitting their time between the NBA and the G League.

Bronny's agent, Rich Paul, has made it clear that James will not be signing a two-way contract, ensuring he will earn a more substantial salary right from the start.

This lucrative deal sets a solid foundation for James as he begins his journey in the professional basketball world, positioning him to potentially become one of the best-paid No. 55 overall draft picks in NBA history.

The young talent, coming out of USC, showcased his skills with an average of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.8 steals per game in his appearances. Additionally, in comparison to past No. 55 overall picks, Bronny James stands to join the ranks of some of the highest-paid players in that draft position.

Advertisement

Notable names such as Patrick Mills and Luis Scola have earned significant career earnings, with James potentially climbing the ladder to secure a spot among the top earners.

Also Read: Chris Paul to Join Victor Wembanyama at Spurs After Warriors USD 30 Million Waive Off Amid Free Agency