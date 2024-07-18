Bronny James' Criticism Called Unfair by Rachel Nichols: ‘Last Year’s Number 55 Pick Played 4 Minutes in NBA’

Critics have been harsh on Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, for his disappointing NBA Summer League performance. Despite the Los Angeles Lakers selecting him 55th overall, Bronny has had difficulty finding his groove. His statistics reflect his struggle, averagely only 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists over 25.4 minutes across five Summer League games. His shooting rates stand at 28.6% and 10% for 3-point range.

Rachel Nichols, unexpectedly, came to Bronny James' defense amidst the criticism of his NBA Summer League performances. She pointed out that he is being evaluated as a top-10 selection, not as the 55th overall selection that he is. Nichols stated that the stats shouldn't define Bronny's performance, encouraging him to use this as his acclimation period into the NBA.

Rachel Nichols defends Bronny James against unfair comparisons and criticism

According to Rachel Nichols, the NBA Summer League criticism of Bronny James has been unfair. Nichols believes Bronny is facing the scrutiny of a top-10 pick, despite being picked at number 55. She stated, "Totally unfair. I think that people are looking at him as if he is a top-10 pick. He is not a top-10 pick. He is a #55 pick. The expectations for a #55 pick should be that you are largely headed to the G-League, and may get some games up in the NBA. Last year's #55 pick played 4 minutes in the NBA…”

Advertisement

Nichols criticizes the comparison of Bronny to top-10 picks and other number 55 players as unjust. Despite the spotlight on Bronny due to his father’s fame and his playing for the Lakers, Nichols stresses that all this doesn't make a critique based on the Summer League stats fair.

NBA fans also argue that his salary and treatment don't align with those of a typical number 55 pick. Here are some of their reactions.

Considering his physique and gameplay, Nichols has previously expressed skepticism about Bronny's ability to become an NBA star. Her controversial remarks even led to LeBron James un-following her.

ALSO READ: Alondes Williams Dunk From NBA Summer League Drives NBA Fans Insane: ‘THAT WAS NASTY’

Bronny James shines with best Summer League performance yet

In his best NBA Summer League performance yet, Bronny James, son of LeBron James, made a comeback with 12 points leading to a victorious game for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

On, Bronny's Summer League high point total led the Lakers to an 87-86 triumph over Atlanta. Besides his scoring, Bronny added a rebound, a steal, and a turnover while Colin Castleton, the Lakers' key player, contributed 17 points, 12 rebounds, and assists.

In this game, Bronny ended his streak of 16 misses by shooting his first Summer League 3. By the end of the night, the 19-year-old made 5-of-11 field goals and shot 2-of-5 from the 3-point line.

The pressure on Bronny is immense due to his role in the Summer League. This opportunity arrived due to the Lakers' effort to satisfy Bronny's father when he opted out of his contract. In addition, their strategy secured Bronny a spot on the Lakers' draft with a guaranteed four-year contract worth $7.9 million.

ALSO READ: What Happened to Kyrie Irving? Mavericks Star Sidelined With Unexpected Surgery