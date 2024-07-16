Bronny James Criticized for Airballs at Summer League Against Celtics: ‘This Is on LeBron’

Bronny James is battling a rough offensive streak in the Summer League. Before his draft, multiple scouts pinpointed the need for him to refine his jump shot.

Their assessments now appear to be accurate as Bronny's performance on the court leaves much to be desired During the Monday night game against the Celtics, Bron's scorecard read 1-5 from the field and 0-3 for 3-point throws. Moreover, two of his three tries for 3-points in airballs.

Fan reaction to Bronny James' Summer League struggles

Fans have been watching Bronny's debut with the Lakers in Summer League's California Classic against the Sacramento Kings. His performance was unremarkable as he was off the mark on 2-9 field attempts and 3 attempts from 3-point range, ending the game with a mere 4 points and 2 assists.

His fourth game was even more underwhelming when he faced the Boston Celtics. James managed to put up only 2 points, going 1-5 from the field, and 0-3 from the three. It proved to be a challenging game as Bronny missed good chances and shot an unfortunate airball - not his only one from a 3-point range.

Fans have been vocal about their disappointment with Bronny's performance, with some even criticizing his lackluster play.

So far, the tournament has been a struggle for Bronny James, definitely not showcasing his peak performance. As he approaches the Lakers' preseason and the G-League, where he will likely play for most of the upcoming season, he must glean important lessons from these games and improve.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jaylen Brown Addresses Controversial Remarks on LeBron James' Son Bronny in Lakers vs Celtics Summer League Game

Can Bronny James navigate the challenges and realize his NBA potential?

Bronny might not yet be equipped to participate regularly in NBA matches, however, the upcoming year could usher in a new chapter. James will have gained a year's experience in both the NBA and the G-League, which will teach him how to adjust and evolve his game to find his footing in the league.

JJ Redick committed to assisting Bronny in determining his team role, making his defensive expectations clear to the newbie.

Bronny's average score in the Summer League hovers around 4.2 points per game currently and it's evident he's having difficulties. However, this should not be unexpected considering his limited playtime last year at USC due to his cardiac arrest. Before entering college, Bronny already held the All-American title and was widely viewed as one of the nation's most promising young talents.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anthony Edwards Shines as 'Major Star' in Netflix Docuseries Also Ft LeBron James; Reveals NBA Insider