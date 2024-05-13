Bronny James Gets Medical Clearance to Participate in NBA Draft Combine 10 Months After Cardiac Arrest

After receiving medical clearance following a cardiac arrest and subsequent heart procedure, USC's Bronny James has been given the green light by the NBA's Fitness to Play Panel.

As the sources tell Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the panel's three physicians evaluated and approved James, enabling him to actively partake in this week's pre-draft combine.

However, this development positions James – son of NBA icon LeBron James – to engage in the combine's 5-on-5 scrimmages starting Tuesday, offering NBA decision-makers a closer evaluation of his performance post his challenging freshman year at USC.

Despite being sidelined for an extended period due to health concerns, impacting his initial college basketball impact, James is now set to participate fully in the combine as he vies for a prominent role in the upcoming NBA draft.

With his decision to declare for the June draft while leaving the door open for a potential return to college, James retains the option to explore transferring if he opts for another collegiate season.

Not to forget moving forward that the upcoming weeks will be crucial for James as he navigates his future in basketball, balancing the opportunities presented in the NBA draft with the potential to continue honing his skills in the college basketball arena. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘Gotta Be Cursed Franchise’: Fans Troll Pistons For Getting 5th Pick After Ausar Thompson’s Awkward Reaction

Bronny James Suffered a Cardiac Arrest Ten Months Ago on July 25

In the shocking turn of events, on July 25, 2023, Bronny James experienced a cardiac arrest during a basketball practice at the University of Southern California (USC).

The incident unfolded during a typical collegiate basketball training session at USC, casting a dark shadow of concern over the young athlete's future ambitions in the sport.

Immediate medical attention from experts at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the Mayo Clinic, and the Morristown Medical Center swiftly diagnosed the root cause as a critical congenital heart defect, one that was deemed treatable by medical professionals after thorough evaluations.

Despite this alarming health scare, Bronny James, then a freshman at USC and a player for the USC Trojans, was admitted to Cedars-Sinai's ICU. Following two days of care and observation, he was discharged in stable condition, marking a pivotal moment in his road to recovery.

Assistant coach Eric Mobley of the USC Trojans recounted the harrowing incident, highlighting the rapid and efficient response by medical personnel during the distressing episode.

Also Read: When Kawhi Leonard’s ‘The Shot’ Bounced 4 Times Before Sending Whole Arena in Silence at Eastern Conference Semifinals