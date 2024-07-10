Bronny James Gets USD 500,000 advance on annual paycheck Days After Signing 4-Year Rookie Deal With Lakers

The buzz surrounding Bronny James’ entry into the NBA continues to grow, especially with the recent news of his early paycheck. As the 55th overall pick in the second round of the NBA draft, Bronny’s journey and contract details have sparked significant interest and debate. This article delves into the intricacies of Bronny’s unique contract, the early advance he received, and the broader implications for NBA rookies.



Not long after being picked, Bronny earned $500,000 in advance, while other NBA players have to wait months to receive their first payment. This early payment, which is a part of his four-year, $7.89 million rookie contract, is a stark contrast to Zaccharie Risacher's $57 million over four years as the first overall choice.



Bronny vs. Risacher’s contract

The first overall choice in the NBA draft, Zaccharie Risacher, has a deal that is significantly more expensive than Bronny's. The Atlanta Hawks selected Risacher, who went on to sign a four-year contract worth over $57 million. This sum eclipses Bronny's $7.89 million contract, emphasizing the large financial differential between late second-round selections and top picks.



Nevertheless, there is a noteworthy guarantee in Bronny's deal. Roughly $4.4 million of the $7.89 million is guaranteed. For a late second-round choice, who usually gets a partially guaranteed or non-guaranteed deal, this is an unusual scenario. To put Bronny's guaranteed money guarantee in perspective, Isaiah Wong, the 55th pick in the previous draft, signed a two-way contract worth $559,782.



Reactions to Bronny’s contract and early payday have been mixed. Fans and analysts have expressed varying opinions, with some attributing the favorable terms to his privileged status as the son of NBA superstar LeBron James. Former ESPN columnist Jason Whitlock labeled the contract as “unusual,” noting that it deviates from the typical structure for second-round picks.



On a segment of NBA on ESPN, sportswriter Brian Windhorst commented on Bronny’s advance, noting that it helps with initial expenses like clothes and furniture. Co-host Tim McMahon added a humorous take, questioning whether the advance was a “raise or a pay cut” from Bronny’s allowance, given his father’s billionaire status. These remarks highlight the unique spotlight on Bronny’s financial dealings.



Impact on NBA Policies

Bronny’s contract and the early advance may influence future negotiations and expectations for rookie contracts, especially for second-round picks. The practice of providing advances is not new, but Bronny’s high-profile case brings renewed attention to the financial strategies employed by NBA players and teams.



There will probably be more focus on Bronny's contract and early earnings as he starts his NBA career. In addition to highlighting the changing structure of NBA contracts, his on-court success sets a standard for upcoming rookies and the financial implications of his arrival into the league.

