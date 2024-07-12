Bronny James Getting Drafted by Lakers Is ‘Abuse of Power’ by LeBron James, Claims Former NBA Player

Since the Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, as 55th overall in the draft, there has been much debate about him. A few weeks ago, the draft took place. It has not only generated excitement over the father-son team that could make history, but it has also aroused controversy due to claims of nepotism.

Steven Hunter, a former NBA player, has gone so far as to call Bronny James's draft an "abuse of power" on behalf of his father.

Bronny's journey to the NBA hasn't been easy. Because he averaged less than five points per game in his one and only season at USC, evaluators questioned if he was ready for the NBA. His summertime heart attack, which cast doubt on his physical well-being and potential for further success as a professional athlete, added to the suspicion.

The Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James' franchise, made the decision to choose Bronny in spite of these obstacles. Reactions to this move have been divided; while some, like Hunter, see it as an unfair advantage fueled by LeBron's influence, others have celebrated the possibility of a historic father-son team on the floor.



Accusation of nepotism

Steven Hunter wasn't holding back while discussing his opinions on Bronny's selection choice. "For those that don't know... Late second round picks don't get guarantees (especially before summer league )," Hunter stated on social media. "Typically late second round picks don't get 4 year guaranteed roster spot deals either. This wasn't earned, I'm sorry... And it's an egregious abuse of power from LBJ [LeBron James] & Rich Paul.”

“It's a slap in the face to all of the kids out there who work their a--es off to get to the league. It's sneaky hollywood s--- like this that turns a lot of people off about Lebron.” he further said.

Hunter's comments confirm the theory that Bronny's draft selection and the subsequent guaranteed eight million dollar contract were more influenced by his father's connections than by his own skills or performance. This viewpoint is shared by many others who believe that these acts jeopardize the fairness of the NBA selection process.



Public’s perception

Adding fuel to the fire, it was learned that Bronny had only participated in two of the ten pre-draft workouts he had been requested to, with the Lakers and the Suns. Rich Paul, LeBron's agent, asserted that there was intentional prejudice. This strategy has bolstered allegations that Bronny manipulated the draft process in order to get the intended outcome.

Hunter is not limited to criticizing the drafting process. He made the argument that Bronny's situation serves as a shining example of the manipulation that makes some fans prefer other NBA superstars to LeBron.

"You know that at least [Michael Jordan] or [Kobe Bryant] are going to be straight shooters, which is why the majority of people prefer them over him. If MJ had chosen to misuse his influence in that way, I guarantee he could have gotten one of his sons into the league, he said.

Hunter went on to say, “I'm not angry with Bronny and I'm not taking anything away from him... Just be aware that this is an attempt to manipulate our league and the truth about what it really takes to succeed."

Now that the matter has surfaced, Bronny has the chance to disprove those who doubted him. He may be able to change the narrative from that of nepotism to the one of merit if he can prove his value in court. The upcoming NBA season will be significant as Bronny enters the limelight and tries to make his own history.

LeBron views his selection of Bronny as a significant professional accomplishment. Being able to play with his son would be a dream come true and a historic occasion for the NBA. However, there will be a lot of scrutiny and rigorous standards along the way.

Both the father and the kid will have to carefully navigate these challenges if they are to succeed and secure a seat in the league.



