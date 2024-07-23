The recent NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers has thrust Bronny James, son of the legendary LeBron James, into the spotlight Critics suggest nepotism has played a role beyond his talent and hard work, sparking debates about the pressures he faces.

Despite the intensified scrutiny, Bronny remains confident in managing expectations and validating his worth on the court. The saga of his journey serves as a wider representation of his legacy and the struggles unique to second-generation professional athletes.

As Bronny navigates the demanding landscape of the summer league's training schedule and matches, he now finds time to relax post-league, enjoying time with his loved ones, including his girlfriend. In this context, we'll delve more into Bronny James' relationship with Peyton Gelfuso.

Who is Bronny James’ girlfriend, Peyton Gelfuso?

Bronny James, as rumors have it, is presently in a relationship with Peyton Gelfuso, a fellow alumnus of Sierra Canyon School. With Bronny scheduled to graduate in 2023 and Peyton wrapping up a year earlier, whispers around their relationship started swirling in 2022. Although rumors of a possible breakup have surfaced due to the decline in their joint public appearances since their Prom in June 2023.

Peyton, a significant presence on social media, is currently a student at Southern Methodist University, while Bronny is following his basketball path at USC.

Peyton Gelfuso’s Age and Height

Peyton Gelfuso, Bronny James's girlfriend, was born on December 7, 2003, which puts her at the age of 20. She stands at a height of about 5 feet 5 inches or 165 cm.

Peyton Gelfuso’s Parents

As for Peyton Gelfuso's family, her parents are David and Heidi Gelfuso and she is their youngest child. David Gelfuso is the acting Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Controls, a servo drive manufacturer based in Camarillo, California. In addition to Peyton, they have a son named Parker. Peyton earned recognition as a high school athlete at Sierra Canyon School, engaging in sports such as volleyball, tennis, and soccer up until she graduated in 2022.

Peyton Gelfuso’s Dad

David Gelfuso, Peyton's father, holds the post of Chief Operating Officer at Advanced Motion Controls. He is renowned for his strong sales and marketing background, even serving as a previous Vice President of Sales & Marketing. His skills in customer relations and contract negotiations play a major role in the company's expansion.

Happy alongside his wife, Heidi Gelfuso, they have two children with Peyton Gelfuso achieving fame through her high school sports feats.

Peyton Gelfuso’s Mom

Heidi Gelfuso actively serves as a Parenting Specialist at the Conejo Valley Unified School District, and she's had this responsibility since 2019, at least. Her dedication lies in fostering children and families in educational realms, earning her a documented hourly wage of $82.62.

How did Bronny James and Peyton Gelfuso meet?

Both students at Sierra Canyon School, Bronny James, and Peyton Gelfuso first encountered each other within the institution's halls. Peyton took her graduation walk in 2022, a year ahead of Bronny's 2023 ceremony. The timeline of their relationship traces back to 2022, with their bond coming into the public eye following their joint appearance at 2023's prom.

Peyton's high school years also saw her actively participating in various sports, including soccer and volleyball. Post high school, she's found recognition as a social media influencer.

What does Peyton Gelfuso do for a living?

Peyton Gelfuso spends her days as a social media influencer and content creator, commanding an Instagram audience of over 47.5k followers and a TikTok following of over 6k. As an influencer, her earnings come from collaborations and endorsements with various brands. Her travel vlogs and photographic journey, including her NBA match experiences and glimpses from her boyfriend Bronny James’ high-school basketball games, add colorful moments to her Instagram feed.

Peyton Gelfuso Net Worth

As of March 2024, Peyton Gelfuso has an assumed net worth ranging from $300,000 to $350,000.

A social media influencer and a sorority member of Tri Delta at Southern Methodist University, she caught public attention because of her association with Bronny James, LeBron James' son most notably after they went to prom together in 2023.

Peyton Gelfuso’s Instagram

Being a social media personality, Peyton Gelfuso gained fame after she went to prom with Bronny James, a basketball player, in 2023. She shares her life, fashion trends, and travels on her Instagram account "@peytongelfuso", which has garnered over 47.5k followers.

Bronny James and Peyton Gelfuso’s Relationship Timeline

Rumors about Bronny James dating Peyton Gelfuso started circulating in 2022 when they were both studying at Sierra Canyon School. Gelfuso graduated in 2022, while James completed his studies in 2023.

Pictures of Bronny and Peyton attending prom together in June 2023 further ignited the dating rumors. However, most of the posts have been removed since then, leading to speculations about a possible breakup.

In July 2023, Peyton was seen in Los Angeles soon after Bronny had a cardiac arrest during a practice session at USC. This marked her first public appearance after the incident.

Presently, Peyton is a sorority member of Tri Delta at Southern Methodist University and she splits her time between Dallas and Los Angeles. No statements have been made by Bronny or Peyton regarding the status of their relationship, hence it is uncertain if they are still together or have moved on.

Following the summer league, a critical developmental stage awaits Bronny James. Despite an unstable beginning, he concluded positively, scoring 25 points in his last two games. Nevertheless, the Lakers envision Bronny spending most of his rookie season honing his skills in the G League, especially enhancing his shooting and ball-handling capabilities to better compete at NBA standards. His summer league performance underscored both his potential and the need for continued improvement to regularly contribute to the Lakers' execution.

