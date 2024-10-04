Bronny James Girlfriend Sparks Buzz With Bold Five-Word Post Ahead of NBA Preseason

Bronny James, a guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, is beginning his NBA rookie season. After playing one season at USC, the Lakers selected him 55th overall in the 2024 NBA draft.

LeBron James re-signed with the Lakers this offseason, remaining in Los Angeles to create the NBA’s first father-son duo. Although Bronny is expected to spend some time in the G League, Lakers head coach JJ Redick has already confirmed that they will share the court together during the season.

Bronny is the eldest of LeBron's three children. Bryce, 17, and Zhuri, 9, are his younger siblings, and their mother is Savannah James.

This summer, Bronny and Bryce attended the Paris Olympics to support their father in his pursuit of a third gold medal. Both brothers were accompanied by their rumored girlfriends.

The girl seen with Bronny is Parker Whitfield, the daughter of actors Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondré T. Whitfield.

Although most reports have been speculative about their relationship, Bronny and Whitfield confirmed their romance on Thursday via Instagram.

Whitfield shared, "bf day! I love you!" in honor of National Boyfriend Day on October 3rd, dedicating a post to Bronny. He reposted it on his Instagram story, sending her a heartfelt message in return.

LeBron has captured national attention since his high school days. Now, with Bronny entering the NBA, Bryce excelling at Sierra Canyon, and Savannah hosting her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast, even more people are focusing on the James family.

Advertisement

Bronny James is currently training with the Los Angeles Lakers as they get ready for the upcoming NBA season. His participation in practices alongside his father, LeBron James, creates a historic moment as they aim to become the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA. Bronny has been showcasing his dedication to improving by running six miles and sinking six consecutive three-pointers during training.

Both LeBron and Bronny are excited about the opportunity to compete against each other. Bronny is determined to prove himself while adapting to the NBA's professional environment. Their first preseason game, scheduled for October 6 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, has fans eagerly awaiting this unique moment for both father and son.

Bronny James is expected to play in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4, 2024. This game could be the first time LeBron and Bronny share the court as teammates in the NBA. While Bronny is likely to see significant playing time during the preseason, he may also spend part of the season playing for the South Bay Lakers in the G League.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: JJ Redick Shares Bronny James Led Lakers in Running Miles During Practice