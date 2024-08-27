Bronny James Ignites Dating Rumors with Flirty Comment on Rumored Girlfriend Parker Whitfield's Post

Bronny James might have just made his relationship "Instagram official" with his rumored girlfriend, and he's not shy about showing his feelings for Parker Whitfield.

James took to Instagram to drop a flirty comment on one of Whitfield's posts, even though her account is private. The new Los Angeles Lakers player wrote, “She’s so pretty,” under a series of solo photos she shared, giving fans a strong hint that they are indeed a couple. There were some odd rumors about Bronny dating Larsa Pippen , but we're hoping THIS one is the real deal.

Hushed whispers about a possible romance between Bronny James and Parker Whitfield started gaining traction earlier this month during the Paris Olympics. The two were seen cheering for the U.S. men’s basketball team at several games and enjoying the sights in the “City of Love.”

The pair first showed up at Team USA’s dominant win over Brazil on August 6, and later, they were spotted together in the stands with Bryce James and Sadie Johnson during the intense game against Team Serbia on August 8.

After LeBron James clinched gold with a 98-87 victory over France in the Olympic men’s basketball final, he headed straight to the sidelines to celebrate with his family. Following his signature handshakes with his sons, the 39-year-old gave high-fives to Whitfield and Johnson, both proudly wearing his No. 6 jersey.

It seems like the James family kept the celebrations going well after the final buzzer. Later that evening, paparazzi caught Bronny and Bryce escorting their partners to a private afterparty at L’Avenue restaurant on August 10, along with LeBron’s wife, Savannah.

While the trip to Paris and a playful Instagram comment seem to confirm that Bronny James and Parker Whitfield are dating, it's still unclear how they met and when they officially started seeing each other. According to various sources, Parker Whitfield, Bronny’s rumored girlfriend, is currently a sophomore at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Parker has mostly kept a low profile, with her Instagram account set to private and just over 6,000 followers. However, she does have some strong basketball connections in her family.

Whitfield is the daughter of Hollywood producer Salli Richardson-Whitfield and actor Dondré Whitfield. Most recently, her mother directed and executive produced season two of the HBO series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.”

As for James, he’s working to establish himself in the NBA after being selected by the Lakers with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old made his Summer League debut last month and is currently averaging 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and one assist over four games. The Lakers will kick off the 2024 NBA season in October