Bronny James Indirectly Shuts Nepotism Blames After Being Crowned Biggest Winner At NBA Summer League

Bronny James has had a difficult time so far in the NBA Summer League, shooting 0-of-12 from three in three games and 6-of-26 from the field. Still, he's been a little luckier in Call of Duty.



As part of the Summer League celebrations, the rookie guard for the Los Angeles Lakers emerged victorious in the Call of Duty Modern Warfare III competition held at the Encore Las Vegas. Grant Williams of the Charlotte Hornets was surpassed by him. Bronny James demonstrated his Call of Duty prowess during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, taking a break from basketball.

Bronny won $10,000 prize

According to Arash Markazi of the Sporting Tribune, the rookie from the Los Angeles Lakers defeated forward Grant Williams of the Charlotte Hornets in a two-minute drill to win the Call of Duty Modern Warfare III tournament at Encore Las Vegas on Sunday. James scored 84 points to win the competition and take home a $10,000 prize and a personalized Call of Duty championship belt.

Bobi Klintman, a rookie for the Detroit Pistons, finished third with 77 points, behind Williams' 83. James has made three appearances for the Lakers in Summer League play, two of which were at the California Classic. Despite shooting 0-for-12 from three-point range and 6-of-26 from the field, he has scored 15 points overall.

What will Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, be paid by the Lakers?

Having been selected with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James formally joined the Los Angeles Lakers. In contrast to some of the league's best prospects, his NBA contract is anticipated to be rather standard despite his illustrious pedigree. Bronny James is set to sign a $7.9 million contract with the Lakers that is guaranteed for four years, with a team option for the fourth year, according to reports from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Of this total, $5.4 million is guaranteed, and there will be a team option and a trading ban in place until December 15, 2025, during the fourth year. Bronny's contract details, which have an average yearly value of $1.975 million, also show a strong salary foundation for a late second-round selection. Over the four years of the contract, his salary increased gradually, culminating in a team option worth approximately $2.5 million in 2027–2028.

