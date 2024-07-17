‘Bronny James Is Better’: 2nd Overall Pick Alex Sarr Misses All 15 FG Attempts in Summer League; Sparks Fans Trolling

Washington Wizards' No. 2 overall draft pick, Alex Sarr, had a terrible offensive night in the Las Vegas Summer League against the Portland Trail Blazers. In his third Summer League game for the Wizards, Sarr delivered a shocking performance as he missed all 15 of his field goal attempts. Many call it arguably one of the worst shooting performances by a lottery pick in Summer League history.

Sarr's game against the Trail Blazers highlighted his struggles on the offensive end, as he failed to score a single point. However, it is crucial to remember that this is just one game in the Summer League, and Sarr has the potential to bounce back in future matches.

Alex Sarr's shooting woes: A night to forget

Alex Sarr's performance against the Portland Trail Blazers was a significant setback. The rookie went 0-for-15 from the field, including 0-for-7 from three-point range. Despite his defensive contributions, which included nine rebounds, three steals, two blocks, and two assists, Sarr's inability to score was a glaring issue.

Sarr Lowlights (Video starts at 0:19) —

Sarr's struggles can be partly attributed to the formidable presence of Blazers center Donovan Clingan, the No. 7 overall pick. Clingan's strong defensive play, including five blocks and 13 rebounds, undoubtedly impacted Sarr's performance.

Donovon Clingan blocks Alex Sarr —

Although Clingan wasn't responsible for all of Sarr's misses, his defensive dominance played a crucial role.

Advertisement

Alex Sarr's Summer League performances

Sarr's scoreless game against the Trail Blazers was not his only challenging outing in the Summer League. Over three games, his offensive numbers have been underwhelming:

Vs. Hawks : 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-5 from three-point range.

: 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-5 from three-point range. Vs. Rockets : 8 points on 4-of-14 shooting, including 0-of-5 from three-point range.

: 8 points on 4-of-14 shooting, including 0-of-5 from three-point range. Vs. Trail Blazers: 0 points on 0-of-15 shooting, including 0-of-7 from three-point range.

In total, Sarr has only scored 20 points on 8-of-41 shooting from the field and 2-of-17 from the distance.

Read More: How Good is Rumored No 1 Pick Alex Sarr? All You Need to Know

Fan reactions: ‘Bronny better than the number 2 pick’

After a dreadful NBA Summer League performance, where Alex Sarr missed all 15 of his field goal attempts, NBA social media relentlessly trolled him.

One user commented, "Goddamn. Bronny is better than the number 2 pick. Bro did his best Bronny impersonation and still sucked at it," comparing Sarr unfavorably to LeBron James' son, Bronny James, who himself is currently struggling at the Summer League.

Advertisement

Another shocked user simply exclaimed, "That says 0/15??" in disbelief at Sarr's stat line.

Many referenced Tony Snell's infamous 2017 NBA game, where he logged all zeros in the box score after playing for 28 minutes, saying, "Tony Snell must be proud seeing this (Alex Sarr’s) statline."

One user expressed his disbelief by saying, "I thought this was NBA Centel wtf," mistaking the post as a fake stat line from the parody account ‘NBA Centel’ instead of the legitimate ‘NBA Central.’ This means people online were so shocked by Sarr's performance that they couldn’t believe his box score stats.

Then, many fans roasted Alex Sarr with various memes, including one of Dion Waiters’ quotes from back in the day —

Then, there were humorous memes like "What's that brother?" were used to capture the general reaction of disbelief and mockery —

What’s next for Alex Sarr?

The Washington Wizards selected Alex Sarr primarily for his defensive capabilities, recognizing that his offensive game was still developing. While his defense has been a strong point, his offensive struggles in the Summer League have raised concerns. Despite his massive 7-foot frame, Sarr tends to operate on the perimeter, often taking jumpers rather than attacking the basket with authority.

Advertisement

It's essential to remember that the NBA Summer League is a learning experience for rookies like Sarr. Many great NBA players had terrible Summer Leagues, and several players who were amazing in the Summer League could not deliver in the NBA.

So, Alex Sarr's 0-for-15 performance is indeed a setback, but it does not define his potential or future in the NBA. Sarr will have many more opportunities for growth as the next game, Sarr and the Wizards, play against the Sacramento Kings, scheduled for July 18th, Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast live on ESPN. This game presents a chance for Sarr to bounce back and demonstrate his offensive capabilities. Fans and analysts will watch closely how Sarr responds in his upcoming games.