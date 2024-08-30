Bronny James Jersey Sale Justifies Lakers Contract, Says Gilbert Arenas Amid Backlash: 'He’s Equal Money To the Team Itself'

Bronny James was chosen by the Los Angeles Lakers as the 55th overall choice in the 2024 NBA Draft, a move that provoked much discussion. Critics were quick to note that LeBron James, the 19-year-old's father, and his unmatched influence on the Lakers organization played a major role in the player's selection.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas has an alternative viewpoint on it. In addition to his skill as a basketball player, Bronny's jersey sales have been so good that Arenas believes he's already earned his contract.

In the world of professional sports, a player is valued for more than just how well they play. Bronny James's contract with the Lakers has already paid off commercially. According to Arenas, the Lakers have recouped their investment in Bronny by selling his jerseys.

The three-time All-Star said, "Lakers are happy with the Bronny pick because he’s sold enough jerseys to make up for his contract. He’s equal money to the team itself. So, it’s not like they lose money on a kid, they’re going to make money on the kid because [of his jersey sales].”

Arenas's perspective highlights marketability, which is a commonly overlooked aspect of player value. Bronny has drawn a lot of attention from fans because of his Lakers affiliation and his father's famous status. On the first day of its release, his shirt sold out more than 500,000 pieces. No matter how much time he plays, this amazing number not only justifies his selection monetarily but also gives up his position within the Lakers organization.



The pressure of being Bronny James

While the business side of things seems to be going well, the expectations surrounding Bronny’s on-court performance are different. Brandon Jennings, another former NBA player, has spoken out about the unique challenges Bronny faces. According to Jennings, no other player picked so late in the second round has had to endure the kind of scrutiny that Bronny is under. “There’s never been any expectation set on a player who was picked that late,” Jennings remarked.

Jennings is not wrong. A player selected with the 55th overall pick is typically not expected to contribute straight immediately. However, Bronny is different from your typical selection in the second round. Born into the family of one of the greatest basketball players in history, Bronny carries the weight of his father's heritage. His every move, both on and off the court, is evaluated about the achievements of his father.

Despite the pressure, Jennings remains optimistic about Bronny’s future with the Lakers. He believes that with time and the right development, Bronny will evolve into a valuable asset for the franchise. “He is a development player, that’s how we’re looking at Bronny. He’s certainly going to spend time with the Lakers, he will spend time in the G League. As we sort of build out our player development program, he’s going to be an important part of that.” Jennings stated.



The development plan: JJ Redick’s vision

Bronny's objective in the NBA is to be a whole player, not merely to sell shirts and keep up his good name. Head coach of the Lakers JJ Redick believes that Bronny is a growing talent. This suggests that even if he chooses to play briefly for the Lakers, he will probably spend the majority of his early career honing his skills and getting used to the professional game in the G League.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Redick outlined his approach to developing Bronny. “He is a development player, that’s how we’re looking at Bronny,” Redick said. “He’s certainly going to spend time with the Lakers, he will spend time in the G League. As we sort of build out our player development program, he’s going to be an important part of that.”

For Bronny, Redick has one very specific objective in mind: defensive ball pressure. The goal for Bronny's coach is for him to become a "ball hawk," which will allow him to play more minutes and enhance the Lakers' defensive strategy as a whole. Redick's emphasis on defense and player development demonstrates that the Lakers are approaching Bronny as part of a long-term strategy, providing him with the room and time to realize his full potential.



