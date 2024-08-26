Bronny James' Lakers Summer League Teammate Opens Up About Challenges of Being LeBron’s Son During Offseason Buzz: ‘That’s Hard to Get’

The Lakers made history by drafting Bronny James, making him and LeBron the first father-son duo to play on the same NBA team. Despite Bronny being selected in the second round at No. 55, the pick has faced criticism for possible nepotism and special treatment.

Now, with the Lakers selecting Bronny in the 2024 draft, the young player must navigate intense pressure as he tries to step out of his superstar father's shadow.

Indiana Pacers player Kyle Mangas shared an incredible story on the Locked on Pacers podcast about his experience playing with Bronny during the NBA Summer League.

“There's so much media surrounding him,” Mangas said in the interview. “We would get off the bus at our hotel, and there'd be 250 people waiting for him to get off just to film and walk into the hotel. You got to feel for a kid like that. There's just a lot of pressure and publicity, and that's hard to get away from sometimes. [I] think he handled it pretty well from what I saw.”

Bronny struggled at the beginning of his Summer League stint, but he eventually found his rhythm and finished strong. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 25.4 minutes, with shooting percentages of 28.6% from the field and 10% from three-point range.

The chatter likely stems from people expecting Bronny to become an immediate star, like his father. However, Bronny seems more suited to being a solid role player rather than the focal point of the offense. He plays unselfishly, demonstrating a good basketball IQ. Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during his time at USC, making it difficult to assess his current skill level.

The Lakers drafted Dalton Knecht with the No. 17 pick, and so far, Knecht appears more NBA-ready than Bronny. The team may even consider sending Bronny to the G League to gain experience and develop his game before getting a chance to play alongside his father. He would likely remain on the bench during high-stakes games or the playoffs.

However, the media frenzy surrounding his father has also impacted Bronny, leading analysts like Stephen A. Smith to make bold predictions about him before he has played a single NBA minute. In addition, he can handle the ball, make plays, and defend well. As a backup guard, he can help maintain leads or create momentum for the starters to build upon.

