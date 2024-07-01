Bronny James’ Net Worth and Salary in 2024

In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Lakers selected Bronny James, LeBron James's 19-year-old son, as their 55th overall pick. This choice has accomplished LeBron's long-standing aspiration to share the NBA stage with his son. Before this, during Bronny's senior year at Sierra Canyon High School, he secured the McDonald's High School All-American honors 2022-23. He proceeded to commit to USC, but a cardiac arrest episode in July 2023 delayed his debut. This event prompted treatment for a pre-existing heart defect.

Upon finally debuting at USC, Bronny delivered an average of 19.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 25 games. The NBA's Fitness to Play Panel gave him the green light, making him eligible for the draft in May 2024. The plan is for Bronny to commence his Lakers career in the California Classic Summer League from July 6th and later be a part of the Las Vegas Summer League team running from July 12th to 22nd.

What is Bronny James' Net Worth in 2024?

As of 2024, LeBron's son, Bronny James, has a reported net worth of approximately $10 million. This was affirmed when he was taken as the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, following a stellar season as a guard for USC.

Beginning with an estimation from ON3 NIL of $6.1 million, his worth skyrocketed, fueled mostly by his basketball achievements, valuable sponsorships, and endorsements. Bronny, after his time at the University of Southern California (USC), planned to be the 2024 NBA Draft's first-round pick. Complementing his skills on the court, Bronny possesses a keen interest in gaming, adding another dynamic to his persona within the sports and entertainment worlds.

Bronny James’ Age and Height

Bronny James is a 19-year-old born in Akron, Ohio on October 6, 2004. During the 2024 NBA Combine, he stood 6 feet, 1.5 inches tall without shoes, slightly different from the 6-4 height he was listed with at USC. His wingspan is measured at 6 feet, 7.25 inches.

Bronny James' Salary

LA Lakers recently drafted Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of NBA superstar James, using the th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Though LeBron's expected earnings from his last contract term with the Lakers is a staggering $51,415,938, Bronny's preliminary salary for his rookie year is projected to be much less. Reports suggest that Bronny will likely be signed for an annual base salary floor deal of $1.2 million as part of the Lakers' principal team.

This lesser amount is due to his second-round selection in the draft, which does not immediately guarantee contracts as it does for first-round picks.

Bronny James' NIL Deals

As the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny has inked several successful Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) contracts, making him the top-ranked NCAA athlete in terms of value. Recent estimates by On3 highlight Bronny's NIL worth a whopping $5.9 million as of May 2024, outpacing any other current NCAA athlete. It's worth noting that his value significantly dwarfs that of other renowned college athletes, with Shedeur Sanders, the quarterback for Colorado, trailing behind at $4 million.

Bronny's money-making NIL agreements feature collaborations with big-name brands like Nike, Beats by Dre, and PSD Underwear. His Nike contract, made public in October 2022, accounts for a substantial chunk of his hefty NIL estimation. Additionally, endorsement deals with Beats by Dre and PSD Underwear help fuel his value.

Bronny James' Brand Endorsements and Investments

The formidable industry leaders like Nike and Beats by Dre are among the major endorsements that Bronny James has clinched, which underscores his commercial appeal and brand value. He inaugurated his partnership with Nike in October 2022, which constituted a noteworthy landmark in his endorsement repertoire. He is among the five privileged athletes selected for the debut of Nike's NIL agreement, along with DJ Wagner, JuJu Watkins, Caitlin Clark, and Haley Jones.

Furthermore, Bronny James has added another feather to his endorsement cap with a deal with PSD Underwear, thereby expanding his endorsement diversity.

How much is Bronny James getting paid at USC?

On3 estimates state that, during the 2023/24 season, Bronny James' NIL value was touted at a striking $5.9 million, thus securing his position as the NCAA athlete with the highest value. His immense commercial appeal and significant brand value are further demonstrated by his primary endorsements with colossal industry leaders such as Nike and Beats by Dre.

How much does Bronny James average in college?

During his freshman season at USC, Bronny James notably averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and managed to make 0.8 steals per game. His shooting statistics were equally impressive, with a 36.6% success rate from the field and making 26.7% of his 3-point attempts.

Who is Bronny James' Girlfriend?

Bronny James recognized widely as the eldest offspring of NBA phenomenon LeBron James, is speculated to be in a relationship with Peyton Gelfuso. They made headlines when spotted together at Sierra Canyon High School's prom in June 2023.

Gelfuso is an academically committed pupil at Southern Methodist University in Texas and a notable member of the Tri Delta Sorority. Standing her own as a seasoned athlete, Gelfuso participated energetically in high school volleyball, tennis, and soccer.

Is Chris Paul Bronny's godfather?

Yes, NBA all-star Chris Paul enjoys the designation of godfather to Bronny James. Upon Bronny's birth, his father, LeBron James, picked Chris Paul, his dear friend, for this unique role. Their friendship traces back to 2003 when they both met at McDonald's All-American Game. In evidence of deep friendship, Paul marked his presence at the birth of LeBron's two sons, Bronny and Bryce. LeBron spoke of their bond as "more than just basketball".

